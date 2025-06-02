5 Ukrainian regions, ban on NATO, limits on Kyiv's army — Russian media publishes Moscow's official peace demands

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

The Russian delegation handed Ukraine a so-called "peace memorandum" with its proposals for a ceasefire during the second round of peace talks in Istanbul, Russian-state media outlet TASS reported on June 2, publishing the alleged document.

The Russian memorandum began circulating online following the talks between Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul, during which the parties again failed to reach a ceasefire.

Among Russia's key demands is the official recognition of Russia's annexation of Crimea, as well as the annexation of Ukraine's Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk oblasts, none of which Moscow controls in full.