Russia occupies 4 border villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

Four settlements along the border of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast have come under Russian control, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on May 26.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia to the north, has been a repeated target of Russian incursions and shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. The region has recently seen renewed hostilities as Russian forces ramp up activity along the northeastern border.

Russian forces control the border villages of Novenke, Zhuravka, Veselivka, and Basivka, Hryhorov announced on May 26.

"Residents of these villages were evacuated long ago, and there is no threat to civilians," he said.

The now-occupied villages were previously considered part of the "gray zone," areas with contested or unclear military control.

According to Hryhorov, Russia is continuing attempts to advance in Sumy Oblast "to create a so-called 'buffer zone.'" Fighting remains ongoing near the communities of Vodolahy, Yunakivka, and Khotin.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces and all components of the defense forces are keeping the situation under control, inflicting precision fire on the enemy," Hryhorov said. "Our defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attacks and preventing them from advancing deeper into Sumy Oblast."

Less than a week earlier, Hryhorov announced that around 56,000 civilians had been evacuated from the region amid escalating Russian aggression. Along with daily attacks, Russia has been deploying assault groups to Sumy Oblast throughout spring 2025 in attempts to expand the front line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on May 22 that Moscow is already working to establish a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, including near Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian intelligence reports show indicate that Russia is planning new offensive operations, even as it pays lip service to the peace process, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 26.