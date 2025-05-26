Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Sumy Oblast, Russian offensive, occupied Ukrainian territories, War
Edit post

Russia occupies 4 border villages in Ukraine's Sumy Oblast

by Abbey Fenbert May 27, 2025 12:46 AM 2 min read
An inscription on a sign reads ‘WARNING! State border of Ukraine. Passage is prohibited’ on Sept. 23, 2024 in Yunakivka, Sumy Oblast, Ukraine. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Maksym Kishka/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Four settlements along the border of Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast have come under Russian control, regional Governor Oleh Hryhorov reported on May 26.

Sumy Oblast, which borders Russia to the north, has been a repeated target of Russian incursions and shelling since the start of the full-scale invasion in 2022. The region has recently seen renewed hostilities as Russian forces ramp up activity along the northeastern border.

Russian forces control the border villages of Novenke, Zhuravka, Veselivka, and Basivka, Hryhorov announced on May 26.

"Residents of these villages were evacuated long ago, and there is no threat to civilians," he said.

The now-occupied villages were previously considered part of the "gray zone," areas with contested or unclear military control.

According to Hryhorov, Russia is continuing attempts to advance in Sumy Oblast "to create a so-called 'buffer zone.'" Fighting remains ongoing near the communities of Vodolahy, Yunakivka, and Khotin.

"The Ukrainian Defense Forces and all components of the defense forces are keeping the situation under control, inflicting precision fire on the enemy," Hryhorov said. "Our defenders are resolutely repelling the enemy's attacks and preventing them from advancing deeper into Sumy Oblast."

Less than a week earlier, Hryhorov announced that around 56,000 civilians had been evacuated from the region amid escalating Russian aggression. Along with daily attacks, Russia has been deploying assault groups to Sumy Oblast throughout spring 2025 in attempts to expand the front line.

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed on May 22 that Moscow is already working to establish a "security buffer zone" along the border with Ukraine, including near Sumy Oblast.

Ukrainian intelligence reports show indicate that Russia is planning new offensive operations, even as it pays lip service to the peace process, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 26.

Why did Russia invade Ukraine? Debunking Putin’s ‘root causes’ claims
As Russia continues to bombard cities and towns across Ukraine, Russian officials have hardened their position against a ceasefire, continuing to repeat the obscure demand that the war’s “root causes” be addressed before agreeing to any truce. For months, the phrase “root causes” has become a go-to talking point
The Kyiv IndependentAndrea Januta
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.