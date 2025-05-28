Russia mobilizes 40,000-45,000 troops per month, Ukraine 25,000-27,000, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia mobilizes around 40,000-45,000 men for its military every month, while Ukraine mobilizes about 25,000-27,000, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists on May 27.

Moscow has only intensified its war effort despite calls by Kyiv, the U.S., and European partners for an unconditional ceasefire as a first step toward a peace deal.

"When the U.S. sends signals that it wants to do something positive with Russia, then Russia ramps up its mobilization," Zelensky said, according to the NV outlet.

While Ukraine estimates that Russia has suffered close to 1 million casualties during the full-scale war, it has been largely able to offset the losses by fresh contract soldiers.

In late 2024, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to increase the size of Russia's Armed Forces to about 2.4 million, including 1.5 million military personnel.

Russia also aims to conscript 160,000 men for compulsory military service this year, marking the largest conscription campaign in 14 years.

Russia conducts conscription twice a year, in spring and fall, requiring eligible men to serve for one year. Although Russian conscripts are typically not deployed in active combat, Moscow has relied on financial incentives and pardons to recruit civilians for the war in Ukraine.

Following the unpopular September 2022 mobilization, which saw over 261,000 Russians flee the country, Putin has avoided another large-scale draft, instead using alternative methods to bolster troop numbers.

Unlike Russia, Ukraine faced serious manpower shortages in late 2024 amid a heavy Russian offensive in Donetsk Oblast. The Ukrainian leadership has sought to alleviate the crisis by broadening the mobilization pool and offering new incentives for volunteers.

Men aged between 25 and 60 can be drafted into Ukraine's Armed Forces, while those aged 18-24 may volunteer to serve, according to the latest legislation. Zelensky said earlier this year that Ukraine has around 800,000 soldiers deployed against 600,000 Russian troops.