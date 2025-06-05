Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

News Feed, Russia, Ukraine, War, Kharkiv Oblast, Missile attack, Drone attack
Russian missile, drone attack on Kharkiv injures 17, including 2 children

by Dmytro Basmat June 5, 2025 4:36 AM
Russian attacks on Kharkiv overnight on June 5, 2025 injured at least 17 people, including two children. A Russian drone struck a high-rise residential building in Slobodsky district of the city. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)
Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian missile and drone attacks on the city of Kharkiv overnight on June 5 injured 17 people, including two children, regional Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported.

At least two high-rise buildings in the Slobodsky district of the city were struck by attack drones, Syniehubov said.

Two 13-year-old girls were injured in the attack, as well as a pregnant woman. A 93-year-old woman also sustained injuries. No information was provided on the extent of the injuries sustained by victims.

The full extent of the damage was not immediately clear as rescue workers continue to work on-scene.

Several vehicles were also damaged in the attack, according to Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

Emergency crews assess the damage of a Russian drone strike on a residential building in Kharkiv on June 5, 2025. The attack injured at least 17 people, including two children. (Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration/Telegram)

Russia has launched repeated large-scale aerial assaults against Ukraine in recent days. On the night of June 1, Russia launched its largest swarm of attack drones since the start of the full-scale invasion, topping out at 472 total units at once.

On June 2, Russian drone and missile attacks on Kharkiv injured six people, including a child.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 4 that Russia launched approximately 48,600 aerial attacks since the start of 2025.

Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks. Russia has frequently attacked densely populated neighborhoods in the city of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Author: Dmytro Basmat

