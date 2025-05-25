Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Drone attack, Ukrainian weapons, War
Edit post

Russia claims it downed 110 Ukrainian drones overnight

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 25, 2025 12:12 PM 1 min read
A Russian Pantsir air defense system in the streets of Moscow during a rehearsal of a military parade on June 18, 2020. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's air defenses destroyed and intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 25, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

The drones were intercepted over several regions of Russia, including Moscow and Kursk oblasts, according to the ministry.

The Defense Ministry also reported that drones were intercepted over Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Over the past week, Ukraine has launched several massive waves of drones deep into Russian territory, forcing airport closures multiple days in a row.

Ukrainian drones had forced at least 217 temporary airport closures across Russia since Jan. 1, independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on May 14, citing data from Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia.

The attack overnight came as Russia launched its own massive aerial attack on Ukrainian territory, killing at least a dozen, including 3 children.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Ukraine has destroyed 1,169 Russian air defense systems since the start of the full-scale invasion.

Russian missile, drone attack kills at least 12 in Ukraine
Multiple waves of explosions rocked cities across Ukraine as Russia launched another massive drone and missile attack overnight. At least 11 people in Kyiv have been injured.
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

11:31 PM

US rolls back Assad-era sanctions on Syria.

The United States granted immediate sanctions relief to Syria after President Donald Trump called for a complete end to sanctions on the country. The sanctions relief was announced by the U.S. Treasury Department and State Department on May 23.
5:27 PM
Video

Inside Ukraine’s 1,000 for 1,000 POW swap with Russia.

On May 23, Ukraine and Russia began the largest prisoner exchange since 2014. Over three days, 1,000 prisoners of war (POWs) from both sides will return home in a deal agreed upon during direct Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul earlier this month — the first such talks between Moscow and Kyiv since 2022. The Kyiv Independent went to the site of exchange.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.