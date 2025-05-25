Russia claims it downed 110 Ukrainian drones overnight

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's air defenses destroyed and intercepted 110 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 25, Russia's Defense Ministry claimed.

The drones were intercepted over several regions of Russia, including Moscow and Kursk oblasts, according to the ministry.

The Defense Ministry also reported that drones were intercepted over Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimea peninsula.

The Kyiv Independent could not independently verify the claims.

Over the past week, Ukraine has launched several massive waves of drones deep into Russian territory, forcing airport closures multiple days in a row.

Ukrainian drones had forced at least 217 temporary airport closures across Russia since Jan. 1, independent Russian outlet Novaya Gazeta Europe reported on May 14, citing data from Russia's state aviation agency Rosaviatsia.

The attack overnight came as Russia launched its own massive aerial attack on Ukrainian territory, killing at least a dozen, including 3 children.

According to Ukraine's General Staff, Ukraine has destroyed 1,169 Russian air defense systems since the start of the full-scale invasion.