This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukrainian citizen Roman Lavrynovych, suspected of setting fire to property linked to U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, may have been recruited by Russia via the Telegram messaging app, RFE/RL's Schemes investigative project reported on June 3.

Two properties and a car linked to Starmer were targeted in arson attacks in the first half of May.

Lavrynovych, a 21-year-old working as a model and a roofer, was charged on May 15. He allegedly set a car that Starmer previously sold to a neighbor on fire on May 8. The suspect also allegedly started fires at Starmer's two former residences on May 11 and 12.

The police said the property suffered damage, but no one was injured.

An analysis of Lavrynovych’s social media activity revealed that between 2022 and 2025, he actively searched for work through various Telegram channels aimed at foreigners in London. His most recent job-seeking post appeared in the London UA group on May 2, days before a car linked to Starmer was set ablaze in London.

"Looking for a job, I will consider any options," Lavrynovych wrote.

Soon after, a user named Yurii replied, asking Lavrynovych to message him privately. Yurii had joined London UA only a few days prior to the dialog, according to Schemes.

Another Ukrainian citizen, Petro Pochynok, was charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life, is expected to appear at Westminster magistrates’ court on May 21.

Stanislav Carpiuc, a Russian-speaking Romanian national born in Ukraine, was also charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life.

British security officials are currently investigating possible Russian involvement in the attacks, the Financial Times reported on May 23.

Western officials have repeatedly accused Moscow of using covert sabotage, cyberattacks, and disinformation as part of its broader campaign to destabilize European nations that support Ukraine during the Russian large-scale war.

Ukraine's military intelligence agency (HUR) warned on June 2 that Russian intelligence services are actively attempting to recruit Ukrainian nationals for illegal operations across the European Union.