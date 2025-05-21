Russia massing troops near Kharkiv Oblast ahead of possible attack, military warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia may be preparing to launch new attacks in the Kharkiv sector, as indicated by the buildup of its forces near the Ukrainian border, Andrii Pomahaibus, the chief of staff of Ukraine's 13th National Guard Khartiia Brigade, said on May 21.

Speaking to Suspilne, Pomahaibus said that Russia is trying to move its forces closer to the contact line, but has so far failed to carry out attacks.

The reported preparations indicate Moscow's efforts to escalate the war despite calls by Kyiv and its partners for an unconditional 30-day truce.

"There is an accumulation of personnel closer to the state border, that is, there are attempts to involve the (Russian) personnel, obviously preparing for active assault operations. Our Defense Forces are ready to repel attacks," he said.

In April, the Ukrainian military reported that Russian forces were regrouping and preparing for a renewed assault on Kharkiv Oblast. President Volodymyr Zelensky also said that Moscow had attempted to advance in Sumy Oblast, continuing its pressure on Ukraine's northeastern regions as part of what Kyiv described as a new spring offensive.

The Financial Times reported on May 13, citing undisclosed Ukrainian intelligence officials, that Russia seems to be preparing a significant offensive in Ukraine as it is moving troops toward key positions on the front.

Russia has rejected ceasefire proposals unless accompanied by a halt on military aid for Ukraine and continues ground assaults along the front and long-range strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure.