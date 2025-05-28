Russia massing 50,000 troops near border of Ukraine's Sumy Oblast, Zelensky says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces are accumulating 50,000 troops near Ukraine's northeastern Sumy Oblast, seeking to create a 10-kilometer buffer zone in the area, President Volodymyr Zelensky told journalists in a press briefing on May 27.

"Now, they are accumulating troops in the direction of Sumy. Over 50,000. We understand, but have had success there," Zelensky said in comments reported by Ukrinform on May 28, adding that Moscow is concentrating its best troops in neighboring Kursk Oblast.

The statement comes amid warnings of a new possible Russian offensive this summer as U.S.-mediated peace efforts have failed to produce a ceasefire deal.

Russia has become increasingly active in Sumy Oblast after mostly pushing out Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast. Ukrainian authorities recently confirmed that Russian forces captured four Sumy Oblast villages close to the border: Novenke, Zhuravka, Veselivka, and Basivka.

According to Kyiv, Russia planned to launch an offensive into Sumy Oblast already back in 2024, but the plan was disrupted by Ukraine's incursion into Kursk Oblast. Moscow has repeatedly indicated plans to create a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia in the area.

Zelensky added that Russian forces will also do "everything" to enter Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, an eastern region commonly targeted by aerial strikes but so far untouched by Russian ground operations.

"They will do everything to cross the administrative border of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast... So far, they have not succeeded," Zelensky said. According to the president, Russia's key strategic goal remains taking full control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts.

As Kyiv and its Western partners urge Moscow to accept an unconditional ceasefire, Russia continues to reject the truce and only intensifies its attacks on Ukrainian cities and prepares further offensives.