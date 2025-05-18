Russia launches record 273-drone attack on Ukraine ahead of planned Trump-Putin call

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out its largest single drone attack since the start of its full-scale invasion, launching 273 drones overnight on May 18, Ukraine's Air Force reported.

The attack comes just two days after Ukraine and Russia held their first direct peace talks since 2022, and one day ahead of a planned call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Kyiv Oblast Governor Mykola Kalashnyk reported that the attack killed one person and injured three others. Actual casualties from the attack are still being clarified, he said.

Kyiv Independent journalists in the capital heard multiple explosions throughout the night as air defenses worked.

Ukraine's Air Force said it intercepted 88 drones, while 128 others vanished from radars, likely used as decoys to overwhelm air defenses. The air defense involved the coordinated use of electronic warfare units, mobile fire teams, and anti-aircraft systems.

The previous largest drone attack of the full-scale invasion occurred on Feb. 23, when 267 drones entered Ukrainian airspace, Air Force spokesperson Yuriy Ihnat said at the time.

Despite increasing international pressure for an unconditional ceasefire, Moscow has intensified its assaults, displaying ongoing resistance and distain to diplomatic efforts.

The Russian delegation at the May 16 peace talks in Istanbul consisted solely of lower-ranking officials, despite the Kremlin proposing the discussions. President Volodymyr Zelensky had called on Putin to attend personally, saying only the Russian leader could authorize a ceasefire.

Russian negotiators reiterated sweeping demands: that Ukraine abandon NATO aspirations, renounce foreign military support, drop reparations claims, and accept Russian control over Crimea and four occupied regions — demands Kyiv has categorically rejected.

Trump has pushed to broker a deal but has yet to impose new sanctions on Moscow despite mounting frustration from U.S. allies over Russia's refusal to halt its attacks.

Ukraine accepted a U.S.-proposed 30-day unconditional truce in March. Russia has ignored the offer and continued targeting Ukrainian cities with missiles, drones, and guided bombs.