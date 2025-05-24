Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Drones, Kyiv, Russian attack
Russia launches mass attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian cities for second night in row

by Abbey Fenbert May 25, 2025 1:05 AM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
Illustrative image: High-rise buildings and the Motherland Monument in Kyiv on May 19, 2025. (Eugen Kotenko/Ukrinform/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions overnight on May 24-25, causing explosions in multiple cities.

The attacks come one night after one of the heaviest Russian assaults on Kyiv throughout the full-scale war.

Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russia had launched waves of drones towards multiple regions and also issued a ballistic missile warning shortly before midnight. Explosions were reported overnight in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Konotop, and Kharkiv, according to local officials and the news outlet Suspilne.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said the capital was again under attack and advised residents to take shelter.

"The night will not be easy. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aircraft," Tkachenko warned as air defenses actively repelled drones over Kyiv.

Debris from a falling drone struck a five-story building in the Holosiivskyi district, Tkachenko said. A fire broke out and the building has been partially destroyed. Rescue workers have been deployed to the site.

The previous night, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack against Kyiv, injuring at least 15 people. The strikes caused explosions throughout the city and damaged residential buildings.

Russia continues to target residential neighbors in increasingly deadly aerial assaults while the Kremlin remains openly dismissive of international calls for a ceasefire.

‘It’s terrorism’ — Russia launches one of the heaviest strikes on Kyiv during full-scale war
Multiple people were injured as multiple waves of explosions rocked Kyiv overnight on May 24 during a massive Russian drone and missile attack.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn

Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
