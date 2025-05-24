Russia launches mass attack on Kyiv, Ukrainian cities for second night in row

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked Kyiv and other Ukrainian regions overnight on May 24-25, causing explosions in multiple cities.

The attacks come one night after one of the heaviest Russian assaults on Kyiv throughout the full-scale war.

Ukraine's Air Force warned that Russia had launched waves of drones towards multiple regions and also issued a ballistic missile warning shortly before midnight. Explosions were reported overnight in Kyiv, Odesa, Dnipro, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Konotop, and Kharkiv, according to local officials and the news outlet Suspilne.

Tymur Tkachenko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, said the capital was again under attack and advised residents to take shelter.

"The night will not be easy. There is a threat of the enemy using a large number of drones and missiles from strategic aircraft," Tkachenko warned as air defenses actively repelled drones over Kyiv.

Debris from a falling drone struck a five-story building in the Holosiivskyi district, Tkachenko said. A fire broke out and the building has been partially destroyed. Rescue workers have been deployed to the site.

The previous night, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack against Kyiv, injuring at least 15 people. The strikes caused explosions throughout the city and damaged residential buildings.

Russia continues to target residential neighbors in increasingly deadly aerial assaults while the Kremlin remains openly dismissive of international calls for a ceasefire.