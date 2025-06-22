Russia launches drone attacks on Kyiv, injuring 2

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated as new details emerge.

Russia launched a wave of drone attacks on Kyiv overnight on June 23, local officials reported.

As of 1:40 a.m. local time, two people had been reported injured, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram. The two injured people have been hospitalized.

By 2:59 a.m. local time, reports indicated that the Darnytskyi, Solomianskyi, and Svyatoshynskyi districts had been affected.

In Darnytskyi, debris from a drone strike fell on a two-story residential building, but no fires or casualties were reported.

Fires broke out in the Solomianskyi district, where debris also struck a residential building.

In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a high-rise apartment building was damaged, though there were no fires or casualties. Drone strike debris also landed in an open area of a stadium in Sviatoshynskyi, again without injuries or fire.

Air defense systems remained active across the city.