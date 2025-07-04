Russia launches another horrific attack on Kyiv hours after Trump-Putin call

This audio is created with AI assistance

KYIV — Ripe cherries and apricots fill the stalls of fruit vendors, while people bustle about on a scorching July Friday.

Yet just a five-minute walk from the stand, the scene shifts dramatically: a gaping hole mars the five-story residential building where the stairwell once stood. Rescuers tirelessly sift through the rubble, and a fragment of a Russian drone lies abandoned in the middle of the road.

Overnight on July 4, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in the hope of bringing the war to an end, Russia launched 270 Russian drones and ballistic missiles at the Ukrainian capital, injuring at least 24 people and killing one.

The Russian strike damaged residential buildings, businesses, a school, a medical facility, railway lines, and other civilian infrastructure in multiple districts.

L: Debris is seen after a mass Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4, 2025. (Elena Kalinichenko / The Kyiv Independent). R: People clean up debris after a mass Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4, 2025. (Elena Kalinichenko / The Kyiv Independent).

Kyiv, a refuge for countless Ukrainians escaping the war in the east and south, grows more perilous each day as Russia escalates its drone and missile attacks on the city. Russia has recently been unleashing nearly 500 drones each night, both decoys and explosive-laden.

"The explosions I heard here were unlike anything I heard in Pokrovsk. It's just beyond words," Lillia Kuzmenko, who left the embattled Donetsk Oblast with her husband and moved to the capital a month ago, told the Kyiv Independent.

Given the intensifying strikes, Kuzmenko, who is eight months pregnant, said she doesn't know what to expect next.

"Everything is in God's hands," she said. "Fortunately, everything in our apartment is intact. But the windows were blown out nearby."

Across the street from Kuzmenko's house, a school has come under attack for the second time since the start of the full-scale invasion. Almost two years since the last hit, the blast wave again blew out windows in classrooms, and left shrapnel marks on the colorful mural on its wall.

Lars Fersters, a Dobrobat volunteer, stands near a school damaged during a mass Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4, 2025. (Elena Kalinichenko / The Kyiv Independent)

People clean up debris after a mass Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4, 2025. (Elena Kalinichenko / The Kyiv Independent)

Volunteers from Dobrobat, a non-governmental organization that helps restore buildings destroyed by Russian attacks, were already sweeping up glass and other remnants of the strike in the schoolyard.

Dozens of people gathered in the yard of one of the neighboring houses, uncertain of what to do next, as their own apartment building had suffered significant damage. Some of the residents have lost their homes in the recent attack.

"There is no apartment — bare walls. Our kitchen, as well as our bathroom, is now destroyed. Everything was blown away," Temuri Nazgaidze, a Georgian national who moved to Ukraine with his wife two years ago, told the Kyiv Independent.

Temuri Nazgaidze, a resident of a damaged home, sits in his yard with his dog, Alpha, after a mass Russian drone and missile attack in Kyiv, Ukraine, on July 4, 2025. Nazgaidze shared that he takes Alpha to the shelter during air raid alarms. "Alpha is stressed—she jumps every time she hears an explosion. She wants to sleep, but she can't," he said. (Kateryna Hodunova / The Kyiv Independent)

As the Russian attacks intensified over the past months, Nazgaidze's family began heading to the shelter whenever the air raid alarm sounded. He said this time it saved their lives.

"The explosion was deafening. It was very scary that the building where the shelter was located would collapse. People were screaming loudly. I thought someone had died," Nazgaidze said.

The resident recalled this night when the drones relentlessly attacked the city like never before, and with every passing week, the fear and dread only deepened. Despite this, Nazgaidze does not want to leave Ukraine.

"This is a war between good and evil. Yes, I am Georgian, but I am with you. And I will always be with you because I love this country, and I love these people," he said.

Note from the author:

Hello, this is Kateryna Hodunova, the author of this story. Like all the residents of Kyiv mentioned in the story, I spent the night sleepless, listening to the terrifying sounds of ballistic missiles being intercepted and drones swarming toward the capital. Each attack is more than just the number of the injured, the killed, or the damage done. It is a personal tragedy for every family affected, and I feel that pain.

