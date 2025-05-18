Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight.

This was reported by the Governor of Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram.

The drone strike occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.

In Yablunivka, Russian forces attacked the settlement with an FPV drone, killing a 27-year-old woman.



Russian forces also used drones to strike a civilian car in Andriivka, injuring five people including one minor.

An additional two people were injured in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Earlier in the day, Russian shelling hit 18 towns and villages in Donetsk Oblast, as well as other oblasts across Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblast has been the epicenter of Russian aggression since 2014, with increased fighting after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.