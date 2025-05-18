Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Donetsk Oblast, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Ukraine, War, Russia
Edit post

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast

by Lucy Pakhnyuk May 18, 2025 5:48 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of Russia's drone strike in Donetsk Oblast on May 17. (Donetsk Regional Military Administration via Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight.

This was reported by the Governor of Donetsk Oblast, Vadym Filashkin, on Telegram.

The drone strike occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.

In Yablunivka, Russian forces attacked the settlement with an FPV drone, killing a 27-year-old woman.

Russian forces also used drones to strike a civilian car in Andriivka, injuring five people including one minor.

An additional two people were injured in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad.

Earlier in the day, Russian shelling hit 18 towns and villages in Donetsk Oblast, as well as other oblasts across Ukraine.

Donetsk Oblast has been the epicenter of Russian aggression since 2014, with increased fighting after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

Explosions heard in Kyiv amid Russian drone attack as Ukraine-Russia peace talks loom
Explosions were heard in Kyiv amid a Russian drone attack on the capital in the early hours of May 16, as Ukraine and Russia are set to begin peace talks later in the day.
The Kyiv IndependentVolodymyr Ivanyshyn
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:48 AM

Russia kills 1, injures 8 people in Donetsk Oblast.

The Russian military attacked Donetsk Oblast on May 17, killing one person and injuring an additional eight. The attack occurred in the morning and impacted the Yablunivka settlement, as well as Pokrovsk, Myrnohrad, and Andriivka.
2:56 AM

Ukraine takes 9th place in Eurovision 2025.

Ukrainian band Ziferblat took ninth place at the Eurovision 2025 Grand Final on May 17 in Basel, Switzerland. Their song "Bird of Pray" received 218 points – 60 from the jury and 158 from the audience.
10:13 AM  (Updated: )

Russian drone strike on civilian bus in Sumy kills 9, injures 7.

Russia launched a drone strike on Sumy Oblast in the early morning of May 17, killing nine people and injuring four more. The drone targeted a shuttle bus that was transporting civilians near the city of Bilopillia at 6:17 a.m. local time.
6:20 AM

Russian economic growth slowing down, Rosstat reports.

Russia's economy is experiencing a sharp slowdown in growth, according to a report released by the governmental statistics agency Rosstat on May 16. GDP only grew by 1.4% in the first quarter of 2025 – a notable decline from 4.5% growth in the previous quarter and 5.4% in the same period last year.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.