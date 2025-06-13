20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Russia kills at least 4, injures 24 across Ukraine over past day

by Anna Fratsyvir June 13, 2025 10:12 AM
Aerial view shows destroyed homes in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine following a Russian drone strike on June 13, 2025. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
At least four civilians were killed and 24 injured over the past day in Russian attacks across Ukraine, Ukrainian officials said on June 13.

According to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia targeted the country with 55 Shahed-type attack drones and decoy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), as well as four Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles launched from Russian territory.

Ukraine's air defenses shot down 28 drones, while 15 were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars.

In Kherson Oblast, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said Russian troops shelled and launched drone and air strikes on dozens of settlements, including Kherson city. The attacks hit residential areas and critical infrastructure, damaging four apartment buildings and 13 houses. One person was killed and seven were wounded.

In Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that seven civilians were injured, including an 11-year-old child, during Russian attacks on seven settlements. Russian forces used 16 unguided rockets, six guided bombs, and over 20 drones, including Shaheds and first-person view (FPV) units. Civilian infrastructure, including houses and factory buildings in Kupiansk, Izium, and Bohodukhiv districts, sustained significant damage.

In Sumy Oblast, two people were injured when a Russian drone struck civilian infrastructure in the Mykolaivka community, regional officials said. Over the past 24 hours, Russia carried out more than 50 attacks on 25 settlements using FPV drones, multiple-launch rocket systems, and guided bombs.

In Zaporizhzhia Oblast, Governor Ivan Fedorov said one person was killed and three injured in Russian attacks on the region. Russian forces launched nearly 500 strikes across the region, including 283 drone attacks, mainly FPV types, and 10 air strikes.

In Donetsk Oblast, Governor Vadym Filashkin said two civilians were killed, while five others were injured across the region.

Ukraine secures return of 5 children from Russia, Russian-occupied territories
Ukraine successfully brought back five children who had been forcibly taken to Russia as well as Russian-occupied territory, Presidential Office head Andriy Yermak announced on June 12.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.