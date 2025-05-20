'Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war' — Zelensky says after Putin-Trump call

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war in Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on May 20, reacting to a recent call between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zelensky's statement follows his call with Finnish President Alexander Stubb, during which the Ukrainian leader told his counterpart about his May 19 phone call with Trump, as well as the latter's talks with Putin.

"It is obvious that Russia is trying to buy time to continue the war and occupation," Zelensky said on X. "We are working with our partners to pressure the Russians to change their behavior."

Zelensky thanked the partners who continue to impose sanctions on Russia for its aggression in Ukraine and stressed that the war should end at the negotiating table.

"Clear and realistic proposals must be on the table. Ukraine is ready for any effective negotiation format. And if Russia continues to put forward unrealistic conditions and undermine possible results, there must be harsh consequences," Zelensky said.

Zelensky's remarks coincide with new sanctions unveiled by the EU and the U.K. on May 20, targeting shadow fleet vessels, entities helping Russia avoid sanctions, actors involved in Russia's military sector, information and hybrid operations, and more.

In turn, U.S. President Donald Trump said he does not intend to impose additional sanctions against Russia so as not to disrupt peace efforts, dashing the hopes of European leaders for a coordinated approach.