News Feed, Russia, Moscow, Drone attack, War, Ukraine
Mass Ukrainian drone strike targets Moscow, Russia claims, multiple airports closed

by Kateryna Denisova May 22, 2025 9:14 AM 2 min read
A general view of Moscow, Russia, on May 7, 2025. (VCG/VCG via Getty Images)
Russian air defense systems shot down 105 Ukrainian drones overnight on May 22, including 35 intercepted over Moscow Oblast, the Russian Defense Ministry has claimed.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said that all the drones were flying toward the Russian capital.

Due to the drone attack, all four Moscow airports — Sheremetyevo, Vnukovo, Domodedovo and Zhukovsky — as well as airports in Tambov and Vladimir were temporarily closed.

Other Ukrainian drones were also shot down over the Oryol, Kursk, Belgorod, Tula, Kaluga, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Smolensk and Bryansk oblasts, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Tula Oblast Governor Dmitry Milyaev said one of the drones crashed into the roof of an apartment building in Tula. The attack also damaged other residential and non-residential buildings, he said.

Russian authorities haven't reported any other damage or reported any casualties.

Kyiv hasn't commented on the attack. The Kyiv Independent could not verify the reports.

Ukraine regularly launches drone attacks against Russian military and industrial facilities in the rear to undermine Russia's ability to wage its all-out war.

Moscow and surrounding regions have faced a growing number of Ukrainian drone incursions in recent weeks.

A day before on May 21, Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Bolkhov semiconductor plant in Oryol Oblast, which produces parts for Sukhoi warplanes and Iskander and Kinzhal missiles, Ukraine's General Staff claimed.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

