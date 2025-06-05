Russia impersonating Ukraine's security service to recruit saboteurs, SBU warns

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian intelligence operatives are impersonating Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) in an expanded effort to recruit Ukrainian civilians for sabotage operations, the SBU said June 5.

The new tactic, described by the agency as a “false flag” operation, involves contacting Ukrainian citizens while posing as SBU officials conducting official inquiries. The SBU said this marks a notable escalation and shift in Russia’s recruitment strategy.

"This is a so-called special operations technique known as 'false flag,' which has not been used by Russian invaders until now, but which they are actively trying to apply now," the agency said in a statement.

According to the SBU, targeted individuals typically receive messages via instant messaging apps, instructing them to report to an “SBU investigator” regarding fabricated criminal charges.

That “assistance,” however, comes with strings attached. Victims are pressured into carrying out tasks ranging from surveillance and courier duties to transferring funds. In more serious cases, they are asked to purchase chemicals for explosive devices, set fire to Ukrainian military vehicles or conduct sabotage against government buildings.

"In some cases, Russian curators also demand that malicious software be installed on the victim's phone, allowing them to monitor activity and location in real time," the SBU statement said.

While earlier recruitment efforts focused largely on teenagers, the SBU warned that elderly Ukrainians are now increasingly being targeted. The agency said it has disrupted several of these operations in recent weeks but did not provide specific examples.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, Ukrainian officials say the Kremlin has stepped up intelligence-gathering and subversive activity inside Ukraine, with particular focus on coercing civilians into supporting reconnaissance and sabotage efforts.