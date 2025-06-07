Russia hits Ukraine with 206 drones, 9 missiles overnight, Air Force says

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia attacked Ukraine with 206 Shahed combat drones and decoys, as well as nine missiles, overnight on June 7, Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down six Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched by Russian tactical aircraft from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and one Iskander-K cruise missile launched from Russia’s Rostov region, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine also downed 87 Russian combat drones, while 80 drones were neutralized by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radar, the Air Force said.

Russian airstrikes hit 10 undisclosed locations, while wreckage from downed aerial targets landed in seven more, the Air Force said.

Earlier in the day, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked the city with drones, missiles, and KAB guided bombs overnight, killing at least three people and injuring 19.

Located along the front line, Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak, six missiles and 27 drones were also downed in his oblast, leaving two people injured in the regional capital.

The attack took place just a day after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching 452 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones and 45 missiles of various types.

It killed four people, including first responders, and injured 80 across the country.

"A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, more than 40 missiles. ... We need to put pressure on Russia to (accept a ceasefire) and to stop the strikes," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.