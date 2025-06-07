20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, War, Russian airstrike, Ukrainian Air Force, Drone attack, Kharkiv Oblast
Russia hits Ukraine with 206 drones, 9 missiles overnight, Air Force says

by Daria Shulzhenko and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 7, 2025 12:05 PM 2 min read
The aftermath of the Russian attack on Ukraine overnight on June 7, 2025. (Sewrhii Lysak/Telegram)
Russia attacked Ukraine with 206 Shahed combat drones and decoys, as well as nine missiles, overnight on June 7,  Ukraine’s Air Force reported.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down six Kh-59/69 cruise missiles launched by Russian tactical aircraft from the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast and one Iskander-K cruise missile launched from Russia’s Rostov region, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine also downed 87 Russian combat drones, while 80 drones were neutralized by electronic warfare systems or disappeared from radar, the Air Force said.

Russian airstrikes hit 10 undisclosed locations, while wreckage from downed aerial targets landed in seven more, the Air Force said.

Earlier in the day, Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported that Russian forces attacked the city with drones, missiles, and KAB guided bombs overnight, killing at least three people and injuring 19.

Located along the front line, Kharkiv Oblast in Ukraine's northeast is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks from across the border.

According to Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Governor Serhii Lysak, six missiles and 27 drones were also downed in his oblast, leaving two people injured in the regional capital.

The attack took place just a day after Russia launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine, launching 452 drones, including Iranian-designed Shahed kamikaze drones and 45 missiles of various types.

It killed four people, including first responders, and injured 80 across the country.

"A cynical Russian strike on ordinary cities. More than 400 drones, more than 40 missiles. ... We need to put pressure on Russia to (accept a ceasefire) and to stop the strikes," President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

Ukraine war latest: Russia hits Ukraine with large-scale attack days after Operation Spiderweb; Ukraine targets Russian air bases in ‘preemptive strike’
Key developments on June 6: * Russia hits Ukraine with large-scale attack days after Operation Spiderweb * Ukraine strikes Russian air bases in ‘preemptive strike’ ahead of drone, missile attack, General Staff says * Ukrainian drone attack destroys helicopter at Russian airfield in Bryansk, media says * Russia plans to occupy Ukraine east of
The Kyiv IndependentThe Kyiv Independent news desk
Authors: Daria Shulzhenko, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We're working hard to show the world the truth of Russia's brutal war — and we're keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We're deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

