News Feed, Russia, North Korea, North Korean missiles, Ukraine's military intelligence, War, Ballistic missile
Russia significantly improved North Korea's shoddy KN-23 ballistic missiles, Ukraine's Budanov says

by Kateryna Hodunova and The Kyiv Independent news desk June 10, 2025 7:37 PM  (Updated: ) 2 min read
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un (L) walks with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a welcoming ceremony upon Putin's arrival in Pyongyang, early on June 19, 2024 (Gavriil Grigorov/Pool/AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia helped significantly improve North Korea's KN-23 ballistic missiles, also known as Hwasong-11, after receiving the first inaccurate batch from Pyongyang, Kyrylo Budanov, Ukraine's military intelligence (HUR) chief, said in an interview with The War Zone published on June 9.

North Korea has supplied Russia with ammunition, ballistic missiles, and soldiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

KN-23 ballistic missiles initially flew with a deviation of a few kilometers and around half fired at Ukraine by Russia malfunctioned and exploded in mid-air, Reuters reported in May 2024, citing Ukraine's Prosecutor General's Office.

But now they are hitting their targets, Budanov said, without specifying what exactly was changed in the North Korean missiles.

"The KN-23 missiles that were delivered in the very beginning, now it's an absolutely different missile in (terms) of their technical characteristics. The accuracy has increased many times," Budanov said.

"This is the result of the common work of Russian and North Korean specialists. Also, there is the modernization of long-range air-to-air missiles, particular technologies on submarines, and unfortunately, ballistic missiles, which can carry nuclear payloads," he added.

According to Budanov, Russia has also agreed to help North Korea begin domestic production of Shahed-type kamikaze drones.

Pyongyang has ratcheted up its support for Russia following Russian President Vladimir Putin's signing of a mutual defense pact with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in June 2024.

According to a May 29 report by the Multilateral Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), Pyongyang shipped to Russia up to 9 million artillery shells and at least 100 ballistic missiles in 2024 alone.

North Korea's involvement in the war expanded in fall 2024, when it deployed thousands of troops to Russia's western border to help fend off a large-scale Ukrainian incursion.

The move followed the signing of a defense treaty between the two countries in June 2024, obligating both to provide military aid if either is attacked.

North Korea acknowledged its role in the war only in April 2025. A month later, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un said the country's participation was part of a "sacred mission," aligning Pyongyang's narrative with Moscow's.

Authors: Kateryna Hodunova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.