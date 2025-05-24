Russia 'hasn't faced enough pressure' —Ukrainian, foreign diplomats react to overnight attack on Kyiv

This audio is created with AI assistance

Western officials renewed calls for tougher sanctions on Russia after a large-scale missile and drone attack hit Kyiv overnight on May 24, which injured over a dozen civilians and damaged multiple residential buildings.

The attack came just hours after the start of the largest prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia.

Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X: "Russia's continued aggression has a simple explanation: it hasn't faced enough pressure to stop. The power to change that lies with us." He called for increased military aid, tougher sanctions, and actions targeting Russia's shadow oil fleet and frozen assets.

EU Ambassador to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova described the assault as "another horrific missile and drone attack," noting that areas where her colleagues live had been struck. "If anyone still doubts Russia wants war to continue — read the news," she wrote.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha condemned the attack as Russia's "response to international peace efforts," referencing the lack of progress since last week's meeting in Istanbul. "Instead of sending its so-called 'peace memorandum,' Russia sends deadly drones and missiles at civilians," Sybiha said.

"There were many fires and explosions in the city overnight," President Volodymyr Zelensky said on X. "Residential buildings, cars, businesses have been damaged. Sadly, there are injuries."

Ukraine's Air Force said it intercepted six ballistic missiles targeting the capital and shot down 128 of the 250 Shahed-type drones launched nationwide.

The attack on Kyiv comes just a week after Ukrainian and Russian delegations met in Istanbul for peace talks that ended without a ceasefire agreement. During the May 16 meeting, Moscow demanded Kyiv withdraw from four Ukrainian regions it claims to have annexed, despite lacking full control over them.

Ukrainian officials said the Russian delegation appeared to lack real authority and was unprepared to negotiate substantive terms.

One outcome of the talks was a large-scale prisoner exchange, with 1,000 prisoners returning on each side beginning May 23. Ukraine had also proposed an immediate ceasefire and a potential face-to-face meeting between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin — an offer Moscow declined.