Russia changes drone tactics to bypass Ukraine's air defense, Air Force says

The Russian military has modified its tactics for launching attack drones against Ukraine in order to bypass air defenses, Ukraine's Air Force spokesperson Yurii Ihnat said in an interview with RBC Ukraine published on May 27.

Russia has been ramping up its drone production to launch ever-greater strikes against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. The night of May 26 marked the most extensive drone attack of the full-scale war, reportedly involving 355 Shahed-type attack drones and decoys.

Russia's new tactic is to launch the drones at high altitudes, more than 2 kilometers (1.4 miles) above the ground, and keep changing the drones' routes. Then, the drones swoop down directly onto the target, Ihnat said.

"At this altitude, they become more visible to our radars, but remain out of reach of small arms, heavy machine guns, and mobile fire teams," the spokesperson explained.

Russian forces have also been conducting simultaneous group raids on the same residential area or facility, as well as using unmanned simulator drones called Parodiya ("a parody" in English), increasing pressure on Ukraine's air defense systems.

Recent Russian drone attacks comprised roughly 60% of attack drones and 40% of Parodiya decoys, according to Ihnat.

Russia has been deploying Iranian-made Shaheds and their domestically-produced copies, Gerans, to overwhelm Ukrainian air defenses in massive swarm attacks, allowing more destructive ballistic and cruise missiles to slip through.

The Economist previously reported that Russia uses Telegram messaging app bots to control its attack drones, ensuring real-time flight data and footage feed for human operators. The new control algorithm was revealed in a note hidden inside one of the Russian drones, possibly left behind by a "sympathetic Russian engineer," according to the media outlet.

Ukraine's sky shield is increasingly stretched thin as Western air defense supplies are running out. An undisclosed source told Le Monde that Ukraine has run out of ammunition for its two SAMP/T air defense batteries, while the Crotale short-range anti-aircraft systems have not received new missiles for a year and a half.

It remains unclear how many U.S.-designed Patriot interceptors, which are key in intercepting Russian ballistic missiles, are left in Ukraine's stockpiles, as the Trump administration is yet to approve any new military aid packages.