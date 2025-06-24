Skip to content
News Feed, Kharkiv Oblast, Drone attack, Civilian casualties, Civilian targets, Russia, Ukraine
Russia drone strikes on Kharkiv injure 3, damage civilian buildings

by Lucy Pakhnyuk June 24, 2025 6:28 AM 1 min read
KHARKIV, UKRAINE - JUNE 12: An elderly woman walks with help of rescuer amid rubble from a damaged residential building after a Russian drone attack on June 12, 2025 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Photo by Viacheslav Mavrychev/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Russian forces launched a drone attack on Kharkiv overnight on June 24, injuring three people and damaging civilian infrastructure, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said.

The first explosions were reported around 2:00 a.m. local time, with three civilian injuries confirmed by 4:00 a.m., according to local officials.

Seven Iranian-made Shahed drones were launched at the city, three of which struck their targets, Terekhov said.

The strikes damaged a civilian enterprise in the Saltivka district and residential buildings in Nemyshlianskyi.

Emergency services responded to the affected sites.

In recent weeks, Moscow has been intensifying attacks against Kharkiv – Ukraine's second-largest city – which sits just over 20 kilometers (15 miles) from the Russian border.

A Russian drone attack against the city overnight on June 12 injured at least 15 people, including children.

‘Moscow is silent’ — Zelensky slams Russia’s hypocrisy over Iran strikes, own mass attack on Ukraine
“After the strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities, there was an uproar from Moscow,” President Volodymyr Zelensky said.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Lucy Pakhnyuk

