Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, Victory Day, FSB, Terrorism
Edit post

Russia detains 8 teenagers accused of plotting attacks on police during Victory Day

by Martin Fornusek May 19, 2025 11:32 AM 1 min read
Illustrative purposes only: Russian service members march during the Victory Day military parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, on May 9, 2025. (Stringer / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities have detained nine residents of Stavropol Krai, accusing them of plotting an attack on police officers during May 9 celebrations on behalf of a "terrorist group," the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 19.

Eight of the detainees are minors, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

A teenager from the Andropovsky district was accused of joining an unspecified "international terrorist organization" via the Telegram messaging app and recruiting eight other people, including seven teenagers aged between 14 and 16.

The FSB claimed that the detainees planned to attack police officers during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, which Russia commemorates on May 9 with opulent military parades.

Russian authorities have managed to thwart the plot targeting a municipality in southwestern Stavropol Krai, the statement read. The suspects are in detention and awaiting trial.

Russia's claims could not be independently verified, as the country often uses its legal system and sham trials to oppress real or perceived opposition.  

Investigation: Uncovering the secret Russian FSB operation to loot Ukraine’s museums
As Ukraine’s liberating forces advanced in the fall of 2022, several trucks stopped near the rear yard of the Kherson Local History Museum. Inside the building itself, dozens of people moved back and forth like ants through the corridors. These people didn’t work there — they were employees from museums in
The Kyiv IndependentYevheniia Motorevska
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM  (Updated: )

Zelensky meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican.

Zelensky presented the pope with a special icon, "Mother of God with Child," painted on a fragment of a box that held heavy artillery in the war-torn town of Izium.
7:03 PM

Trump growing impatient with Russia, Finnish president says.

"If you put it together, you could say that Zelensky is patient and President Trump is getting impatient, but in the right direction, which is towards Russia," Finnish President Alexander Stubb said after holding separate talks with both Trump and Zelensky this weekend.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.