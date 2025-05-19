Russia detains 8 teenagers accused of plotting attacks on police during Victory Day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian authorities have detained nine residents of Stavropol Krai, accusing them of plotting an attack on police officers during May 9 celebrations on behalf of a "terrorist group," the Federal Security Service (FSB) said on May 19.

Eight of the detainees are minors, according to the Russian Investigative Committee.

A teenager from the Andropovsky district was accused of joining an unspecified "international terrorist organization" via the Telegram messaging app and recruiting eight other people, including seven teenagers aged between 14 and 16.

The FSB claimed that the detainees planned to attack police officers during the celebration of the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe, which Russia commemorates on May 9 with opulent military parades.

Russian authorities have managed to thwart the plot targeting a municipality in southwestern Stavropol Krai, the statement read. The suspects are in detention and awaiting trial.

Russia's claims could not be independently verified, as the country often uses its legal system and sham trials to oppress real or perceived opposition.