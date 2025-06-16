Skip to content
News Feed, Russia, War, Ukraine, Military aid, Ceasefire, Peace Talks
Edit post

Russia to demand Ukraine destroy Western weapons to end war, senior Kremlin official says

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 16, 2025 1:19 PM 2 min read
Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister, Alexander Grushko, attends a meeting of the Russian Foreign Minister and OSCE Secretary General in Moscow on March 11, 2025. (Maxim Shemetov / POOL / AFP)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Moscow will insist that Ukraine dismantle and destroy all Western-supplied weapons as part of any ceasefire deal, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said in an interview with the state-run newspaper Izvestia published June 16.

"All these surpluses must be destroyed. All international algorithms are known. They must be reduced, disposed of, and guaranteed," Grushko said, without offering specifics.

The remarks reflect Moscow's growing list of maximalist demands presented in its so-called "peace memorandum" during recent negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul on June 2.

The document calls for Ukraine to recognize Russia's annexation of Crimea and four partially occupied regions — Kherson, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Luhansk — and demands full Ukrainian troop withdrawal and demobilization.

Grushko argued that Western weapons aid threatens not only Russia but also Europe, warning that arms could end up on black markets.

"It's crazy how reckless some politicians are, still flooding the market with weapons," he said.

There is no credible evidence that Kyiv has diverted Western weapons or fueled arms trafficking — a narrative promoted by Russian propaganda to undermine support for Kyiv.

Independent oversight by partner states and institutions has consistently found that Ukraine uses Western weapons to defend itself against Russia's full-scale invasion.

Moscow's proposals would further prevent Ukraine from joining NATO or military alliances, prohibit its armed forces' redeployment, and stop all Western military aid and intelligence sharing.

President Volodymyr Zelensky has rejected Moscow's demands, saying the Russian delegation admitted in Istanbul that their "memorandum" is an ultimatum Ukraine cannot accept.

"They even told our delegation: we know that our memorandum is an ultimatum, and you will not accept it," he said in a June 10 interview with Hungarian outlet Valasz Online.

In contrast, Ukraine's proposal focused on humanitarian measures, including a prisoner exchange, the return of abducted children, and securing the right to join the EU and NATO.

Kyiv has also called for using frozen Russian assets to pay for reconstruction and linking any sanctions relief to a verified ceasefire.

Despite two rounds of talks in May and June, no political breakthrough has been reached. Moscow continues to reject calls for an unconditional ceasefire, while Ukraine presses for an end to hostilities.

U.S. President Donald Trump has reportedly shown frustration over Russia's refusal to compromise, yet he has refrained from imposing new sanctions.

Satellite images show expansion at 5 Russian nuclear sites near Europe
One of the most notable developments is in Kaliningrad, where the suspected nuclear weapons storage site has undergone significant reconstruction.
The Kyiv IndependentTim Zadorozhnyy
Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Feed

7:09 AM

EU leaders call for tougher sanctions on Russia at G7 summit.

"To achieve peaceful strength we must put more pressure on Russia to secure a real ceasefire, to bring Russia to the negotiating table, and to end this war. Sanctions are critical to that end," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
3:06 AM

Russia attacks Kyiv Oblast with drones, injuring 1.

Russia launched a series of drone attacks on Kyiv Oblast overnight on June 15-16, targeting both the capital city and regional settlements, according to government officials. A 60-year-old man has been injured.
