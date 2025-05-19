Russia declares Amnesty International an 'undesirable organization'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Prosecutor General's Office has designated Amnesty International as an "undesirable organization," effectively banning the global human rights group from operating in the country, according to a statement released on May 19.

Russia accused the London-based headquarters of Amnesty International of being a hub for what it called "global Russophobic projects funded by supporters of the Kyiv regime." Moscow claimed that the group's activities "aim to intensify the military confrontation in the region."

The move underscores the Kremlin's intensifying crackdown on civil society and international organizations as it seeks to cement its rule amid the all-out invasion of Ukraine.

Russian prosecutors also alleged that Amnesty International "supports extremist organizations" and "finances the activities of foreign agents."

The designation under Russia's controversial "undesirable organizations" law prohibits groups from operating within Russia and makes it a criminal offense for individuals to participate in their activities. The law has been widely criticized by human rights advocates.

Amnesty International has not yet issued a response.

In April, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law expanding the country's "foreign agents" legislation to target individuals who support actions by international organizations or foreign governments deemed hostile to Russia.

First introduced in 2012 and significantly expanded in 2022, Russia's foreign agents law is yet another one of Moscow's primary tools for suppressing criticism.

Amnesty International is a London-based non-governmental organization focused on human rights. Founded in 1961, the group conducts research and advocacy campaigns to prevent and end grave abuses of rights worldwide, and is known for its work on issues such as political repression, torture, and freedom of expression.