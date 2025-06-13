Russia condemns Israel's strike on Iran as 'unprovoked aggression'

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia's Foreign Ministry expressed "extreme concern" on June 13 over Israel's recent strike on Iran, calling it a dangerous escalation that violated the United Nations Charter and international law.

Moscow, which currently wages war against Ukraine, the largest conflict on the European continent since World War II, condemned Israel's attack as an "unprovoked aggression."

Earlier on June 13, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israeli forces had launched "Operation Rising Lion," a preemptive strike targeting Iran's nuclear program. In a televised address, Netanyahu claimed Israeli forces struck Iran's main nuclear enrichment site in Natanz and targeted key nuclear scientists.

In a statement, the Russian Foreign Ministry denounced Israel's overnight attacks as "unprovoked military strikes" targeting a sovereign U.N. member's nuclear facilities. The ministry said the international community "cannot remain indifferent" to such actions that undermine global and regional stability.

The statement called it "cynical" that the strikes occurred during a session of the International Atomic Energy Agency and just before another round of indirect Iran–U.S. talks in Oman, scheduled for June 15.

Moscow said this timing undermined diplomatic efforts aimed at reducing confrontations over Tehran's nuclear program.

The ministry accused Western countries of fueling "anti-Iranian hysteria" in international forums and warned that military solutions cannot resolve the Iranian nuclear issue. It urged all parties to show restraint to avoid a full-scale regional war.

The condemnation comes as Moscow and Tehran continue to strengthen their ties. Iran's parliament ratified on May 21 a 20‑year strategic partnership agreement with Russia, deepening military and economic cooperation.

While the pact does not include mutual defense, it outlines joint military exercises, energy cooperation, and interbank links designed to circumvent Western sanctions.

Iran has also supplied Russia with thousands of Shahed drones and ballistic missiles used against Ukraine throughout Moscow's war.

Previously, Moscow claimed its willingness to remove excess nuclear material from Iran, converting it into reactor fuel in support of U.S.–Iran nuclear talks. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Russia is prepared to assist if both Iran and the U.S. find its help valuable.