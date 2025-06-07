20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russia, Russian attack, Kharkiv Oblast, guided bomb
Edit post

Russia bombs Kharkiv day after deadly overnight attack, killing 1, injuring 18

by Abbey Fenbert June 7, 2025 7:46 PM  (Updated: ) 3 min read
An emergency worker provides assistance to the victim of a Russian attack in the city of Kharkiv on June 7, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs the evening of June 7, killing one woman and injuring at least 18 people.

The bombing follows a night of deadly Russian strikes against the city. Russia launched drones, missiles, and guided bombs at Kharkiv overnight on June 7, killing at least three people and injuring 19, including two children.

Rescuers were still searching for the bodies of six victims believed to be trapped under the rubble on the afternoon of June 7, according to the regional prosecutor's office.

At around 5:30 p.m. local time, Mayor Ihor Terekhov warned that Kharkiv was again under attack from guided aerial bombs.

Russia launched four KAB bombs at central Kharkiv, targeting the city's Shevchenkivskyi and Kyivskyi districts, Governor Oleh Syniehubov reported after the attack. One of the bombs hit the Children's Railway, a popular gathering place for families.  

A 30-year-old woman was killed in the attack, Syniehubov said. Another 18 people were injured, with three in serious condition.

Emergency medics treat a victim who was injured after a Russian bombing in Kharkiv on June 7, 2025. (Ukraine's State Emergency Service / Telegram)

The woman who as killed was an employee of Ukrainian Railways (Ukrzaliznytsia), according to Oleksandr Pertsovskyi, board chair of Ukrzaliznytsia. Four other railway employees were among the injured.

The Children's Railway in Kharkiv was closed at the time of the attack, Pertsovskyi said. The opening had been canceled because of security risks.

"(T)he opening was canceled, so there were no students or visitors on site and they are safe! It's scary to imagine what would have happened otherwise," he wrote.

The attacks damaged two buildings and four cars at the Children's Railway, two homes, and a farm building, according to Syniehubov. Emergency responders are still at work on the scene.

President Volodymyr Zelensky called the bombing a "brutal" attack and offered his condolences to the victims, noting that Russian strikes "have been hitting our city of Kharkiv all day long."

Zelensky rejected the idea that Russia's bombardments are a "response" to Operation Spiderweb, Ukraine's daring mass drone strike that struck military aircraft at four Russian air bases on June 1. Russia's only aim is destruction, the president said.

"In more than 11 years of Russia’s war against Ukraine, they have brought only one new thing to our land, and this is really the most widespread Russian product — ruins and death."

The previous night, Russia struck civilian targets across Kharkiv, including an apartment building. The attack killed three and injured 19, including a 1-month-old baby. Extensive search-and-rescue operations were underway following the strike.

The attack on Kharkiv came the night after Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack across Ukraine on June 6. The Russian Defense Ministry claimed the strike was a response to Operation Spiderweb — despite Russia's history of mass aerial attacks on civilian targets throughout the full-scale war.

U.S. President Donald Trump echoed the narrative the day after the attack, saying the attack on military aircraft gave Russian President Vladimir Putin "a reason to go in and bomb the hell out of them."

Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine suffers frequent Russian assaults due to its vulnerable front-line position. The city of Kharkiv has regularly come under fire, with Russian drones and missiles targeting residential buildings in densely populated neighborhoods.

Operation Spiderweb ‘gave Putin a reason to bomb the hell out of them,’ Trump says, following large-scale attacks on Ukrainian cities
U.S. President Donald Trump on June 6 appeared to justify Russia’s large-scale attack on Ukrainian cities launched the night before, in response to Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb.
The Kyiv IndependentDmytro Basmat
Author: Abbey Fenbert

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

More than 20,000 people chose to stand behind us. We’re deeply grateful and overwhelmed with your support. Thank you for making it possible.

Let´s see how far we can go?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

6:39 PM

France to produce drones in Ukraine, minister says.

"We are going to embark on a completely unprecedented partnership where a large French car company – I won't name it because it's up to them to announce it – will join forces with a French defense SME (small to medium-sized enterprise) to equip production lines in Ukraine to be able to produce drones," French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu said.
8:42 PM
Video

Egyptian POW didn't need money, but went to fight for Russia.

Egyptian-born Russian fighter, callsign "Cobra," signed a contract with the Russian army in 2024, abandoning his young wife, university studies and comfortable lifestyle. Now in Ukrainian prison, he's rethinking his choices. Subscribe to our channel for more independent reporting from Ukraine.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.