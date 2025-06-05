Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russia bombs central Kherson, partially destroys regional administration building

by Olena Goncharova June 5, 2025 10:24 PM 1 min read
The Russian army attacked Kherson city center with guided bombs early on June 5. The Kherson Regional Administration building, shops, cars, and nearby structures are damaged. (Photo by Olexandr Kornyakov/Suspilne Ukraine/JSC "UA:PBC"/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces launched high-explosive bombs at the center of Ukraine's southern city of Kherson on June 5, hitting and partially destroying the Regional State Administration building and damaging several surrounding structures.

The entrance to a nearby residential high-rise was also damaged, while other buildings in the area sustained broken windows and facade destruction. The regional prosecutor’s office confirmed that four guided aerial bombs struck the city center.

"Within just fifteen minutes, four Russian bombs hit this location. As a result of the strikes, the building of the Kherson Regional State Administration suffered even greater destruction — it had already been repeatedly targeted by the Russians before," Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said via his official Telegram page.

Since Ukraine liberated Kherson in November 2022, Russian forces have continued to target the city with near-daily attacks, aiming at civilian infrastructure, public transport, and residential neighborhoods using a wide array of weaponry.

In addition to the aerial bombardment, Russian troops attacked Kherson with artillery and loitering munitions. According to preliminary reports, at least five apartment buildings, one administrative structure, and an educational institution suffered damage. Local authorities have reported multiple casualties, with three people seeking medical attention following the strikes.

The morning airstrike also damaged a department building of the Kherson City Council, shattering eight office windows. Three educational institutions were hit, with nearly 200 windows blown out. No injuries among school staff have been reported, according to the Kherson City Military Administration.

Emergency workers rescued four residents after clearing the blocked entrance to a basement in one of the affected apartment buildings.

Author: Olena Goncharova

