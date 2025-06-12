20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Russia boasts world's top nuclear force, must improve ground forces, Putin claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 12, 2025 4:29 AM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin at the 4th Congress of Russian Railway Workers, on Dec. 15, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that Moscow possesses the world's most advanced nuclear systems but must significantly strengthen its ground forces, Russian state media reported on June 11.

As Russia continues its war against Ukraine, Moscow has increased investment in its military. Russian defense spending has reached its highest level since the Cold War at 6.3% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Putin claimed that Russia's nuclear triad has the highest share of new equipment among nuclear powers.

"Currently, the share of modern weapons and equipment in the strategic nuclear forces is already 95%. This is a good indicator, in fact, it is the highest of all nuclear powers in the world," Russian state media reported Putin saying.

Putin then called for Russia's ground forces to be improved as quickly as possible.

"The dominant force in conducting modern military operations of any scale and intensity remains the ground forces. And it is important to increase their combat capabilities in the shortest possible time," he said.

Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Russia first began its armed aggression against Ukraine in 2014, when its proxies occupied territory in eastern Ukraine and Russia annexed Crimea.

Russia regularly strikes civilian infrastructure in its ongoing war against Ukraine. On June 11, a Russian drone attack on Kharkiv killed at least three people and injured 64 others.

Putin’s suspected daughter found working in anti-war galleries in Paris
Nastya Rodionova, a Russian writer and artist who has been based in Paris since 2022, had only met gallery manager Luiza Rozova in passing at events before she learned who the 22-year-old’s parents were. Described by a number of people as a “very nice and well-mannered girl,” Rozova is
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Feed

7:46 PM  (Updated: )

Casualties mount after Russia’s June 7 strike on Kharkiv.

Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv with KAB guided bombs the evening of June 7, killing a woman and a man and injuring at least 18 people. The total confirmed death toll stands at five as of June 11.
5:27 PM
Video

What Russia's 1 million casualties mean for Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent's Chris York sits down with George Barros, team lead for the Russia and Ukraine portfolio at the Institute for the Study of War, to discuss what Russia’s approaching one million casualties mean for its war effort in Ukraine. They explore how the Kremlin might generate more forces — and what impact this could have on Russia’s economy.
