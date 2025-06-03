Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russian strike on downtown Sumy kills civilian, injures others, authorities say

by Kateryna Denisova June 3, 2025 9:52 AM 1 min read
The aftermath of a Russian attack on the city of Sumy, Ukraine, on June 3, 2025. (Artem Kobzar/Telegram)
Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked downtown Sumy in Ukraine's northeast on June 3, resulting in casualties, according to preliminary reports from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

One person was confirmed killed in the attack, with many more injured and being evacuated to the hospitals. The attack reportedly set two cars ablaze, destroying them completely.

The attack came just hours after Russia and Ukraine held another round of talks in Istanbul on June 2 focusing on a new prisoner exchange, but yet again failed to achieve a breakthrough in peace efforts.

Author: Kateryna Denisova

News Feed

10:06 AM

Russian attacks against Ukraine kill 7, injure 42 over past day.

Ukrainian forces downed 60 out of the 112 drones, including Shahed-type attack drones, launched by Russia overnight, the Air Force reported. Fifteen drones were intercepted by electronic warfare or disappeared from radars without causing any damage, according to the statement.
