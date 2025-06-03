Russian strike on downtown Sumy kills civilian, injures others, authorities say

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

Russian forces attacked downtown Sumy in Ukraine's northeast on June 3, resulting in casualties, according to preliminary reports from the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

One person was confirmed killed in the attack, with many more injured and being evacuated to the hospitals. The attack reportedly set two cars ablaze, destroying them completely.

The attack came just hours after Russia and Ukraine held another round of talks in Istanbul on June 2 focusing on a new prisoner exchange, but yet again failed to achieve a breakthrough in peace efforts.