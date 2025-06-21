Russian attacks injure 7 people in Kherson Oblast

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast injured seven people between June 20 and 21, local officials reported.

Russian forces launched drone attacks and artillery strikes on multiple settlements across Kherson Oblast, including the city of Kherson, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin reported on Telegram.

Targets included Antonivka, Beryslav, Bilozerka, Vesele, Darivka, Zmiivka, Zorivka, Kizomys, Lvove, Mykolaivka, Novoberyslav, Novokairy, Olhivka, Poniativka, Sadove, Sofiivka, Tiahynka, Chervonyi Maiak, and Chervonyi Yar.

The strikes damaged civilian infrastructure, including two apartment buildings, 14 private homes, outbuildings, a garage, and several cars.

Kherson Oblast, located in southern Ukraine just north of Russian-occupied Crimea, has been repeatedly targeted by Russian forces since the start of the full-scale invasion.