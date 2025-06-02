Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russia attacks Kharkiv with ballistic missiles, drones, injuring at least 6, including child

by Abbey Fenbert June 2, 2025 6:17 AM 2 min read
Illustrative image: A view of the city during the blackout on March 25, 2024 in Kharkiv, Ukraine. (Yan Dobronosov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
Editor's Note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russia attacked the city of Kharkiv overnight with drones and ballistic missiles, injuring at least six people, including a child, local authorities reported in the early hours of June 2.

Strikes on the city's Kholodnohirskyi district injured six people, including a 7-year-old boy, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported.

Two Russian ballistic missiles also struck the Kyivskyi district, Terekhov said. One reportedly hit a road in the area while the other hit an area close to high-rise buildings, shattering windows and damaging facades.

Information about casualties and damage is still under investigation.

Several homes, a civilian enterprise, and vehicles have been damaged in the attack, according to Terekhov.

Earlier in the day, President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that Russia may be preparing for another mass strike against Ukraine in the wake of Kyiv's successful operation against Russian military aircraft.

"Even before the start of this operation, we had intelligence about the preparation of another Russian massive strike," Zelensky said in his evening address.

"And it is very important for all our people not to ignore aerial alerts. Last night, there were almost 500 Russian drones, strike drones. Every week they increased the number of units per strike. Now they have also prepared Kalibr cruise missles from sea carriers."

Russia has launched repeated large-scale aerial assaults against Ukraine in recent days.

The city of Kharkiv and the surrounding region came under heavy attack the previous night during a mass Russian drone strike. Russia launched nearly 500 drones at Ukraine, shattering its previous record for the number of drones fired in a single night.

Kharkiv Oblast in northeastern Ukraine is a regular target of Russian missile, drone, and glide bomb attacks. Russia has frequently attacked densely populated neighborhoods in the city of Kharkiv, hitting residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.