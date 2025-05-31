Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Russia-linked disinfo campaign stokes anti-Ukrainian sentiment in Poland before June 1 vote, investigation finds

by Olena Goncharova May 31, 2025 9:40 PM 2 min read
An elderly couple cast their ballots during the first round of the presidential elections on May 18, 2025 in Warsaw, Poland. The election is seen as a test of whether the government, with its centrist parliamentary coalition, can overcome the right-wing populism embodied by the Law and Justice Party, which has held the presidency since 2015. (Omar Marques/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia-aligned influence campaigns have intensified efforts to spread disinformation targeting Ukrainian refugees in Poland ahead of the country’s presidential runoff election on June 1, according to a new investigation by the Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD).

ISD found that Russia-aligned actors are amplifying anti-Ukrainian sentiment through coordinated campaigns across platforms such as X (formerly Twitter), Bluesky, Facebook, and Telegram. These efforts include operations like "Operation Overload" and the pro-Kremlin network "Pravda/Portal Kombat," which use impersonation, AI-generated content, and coordinated amplification to push false narratives.

One Operation Overload campaign claimed that Ukrainian refugees were preparing terrorist attacks targeting the Polish elections, garnering over 654,000 views and nearly 5,800 interactions on X. Another falsely accused Ukrainians of plotting attacks on politicians in neighboring countries.

The investigation, published on May 30, highlighted that ChatGPT replicated misleading claims from the Pravda network, including accusations that Ukrainians were responsible for a rise in violent crime in Poland. A satirical video about refugees was manipulated by a pro-Kremlin influencer to portray Ukrainians as exploiting Poland’s welfare system, sparking calls for deportations and online hate. The influencer’s post alone received 161,500 views, 900 shares, and 380 comments, many of which were derogatory.

ISD warns that immigration has become a key issue in the Polish election discourse, noting that both remaining presidential candidates have taken positions targeting Ukrainian refugees. Candidate Rafal Trzaskowski proposed halting child benefits for non-working refugees, while Karol Nawrocki suggested placing them last in line for public services. The investigation urges Polish authorities to remain vigilant against Russia-backed disinformation that fuels discrimination and societal division.

ISD also calls on platforms to meet their obligations under the EU’s Digital Services Act by clearly labeling AI-generated content and addressing systemic risks to electoral integrity. The European Commission is urged to expand enforcement of sanctions on Russian-linked aggregators and to coordinate with internet service providers to counter foreign information manipulation more effectively.

Author: Olena Goncharova

