News Feed, Marco Rubio, United States, Pope Leo XIV, Peace Talks, Ukraine, Russia
Rubio says Vatican could host peace talks, praises Holy See’s role in Ukraine war

by Olena Goncharova May 17, 2025 7:52 PM 2 min read
Secretary of State Marco Rubio (L) and President of the Conference of Italian Bishops, Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, pose for a photo at the U.S. Embassy to the Holy See in Rome, on May 17, 2025. (Gregorio Borgia / POOL / AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on May 17 that the Vatican could serve as a venue for future peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.

Speaking to reporters in Rome ahead of his meeting with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, the Vatican’s point man on Ukraine, Rubio said he would discuss "the status of the talks, the updates after yesterday (Friday), and the path forward," according to Associated Press.

Asked whether the Vatican could act as a peace broker, Rubio responded: "I wouldn’t call it broker, but it’s certainly — I think it’s a place that both sides would be comfortable going."

"So we’ll talk about all of that and obviously always grateful to the Vatican for their willingness to play this constructive and positive role."

Rubio also met with top Vatican diplomats, including the secretary of state and foreign minister. During the meeting at the U.S. Embassy in Rome, Rubio thanked Zuppi for the Holy See’s humanitarian efforts, including facilitating prisoner exchanges and supporting the return of Ukrainian children. U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said Rubio "emphasized the importance of continued collaboration under the new leadership of Pope Leo XIV."

Pope Leo XIV, the first American to lead the Catholic Church, has pledged to personally "make every effort so that this peace may prevail." In his first Sunday address as pope, he echoed his predecessor’s call for peace, urging all sides to pursue "an authentic, just and lasting peace." The pope has also met with eastern rite Catholics, including leaders of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, and appealed for direct negotiations between the warring sides.

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s secretary of state, said the Holy See remains ready to host direct talks. "We have always said, repeated to the two sides that we are available to you, with all the discretion needed," he said, according to Associated Press. Parolin called the failure of the May 16 Istanbul talks to achieve a ceasefire "tragic" and added, "One would aim to arrive at this, that at least they talk. We’ll see what happens. It’s an offer of a place."

The peace talks in Istanbul between Ukrainian and Russian delegation lasted less than two hours without reaching a breakthrough. Ukraine had proposed an immediate ceasefire, an all-for-all POW exchange, and a face-to-face meeting between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia, however, once again issued sweeping demands, including Ukraine’s adoption of neutral status, dropping claims for war reparations from Moscow and the recognition of its loss of Crimea and four occupied regions none of which Russia fully controls.

Author: Olena Goncharova

