Rubio congratulates Russian people on Russia Day

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio congratulated the Russian people on June 12, Russia's National Day, and expressed a desire for "constructive engagement" to bring peace to Ukraine.

"On behalf of the American people, I want to congratulate the Russian people on Russia Day," Rubio said in a statement published on the State Department's website.

"The United States remains committed to supporting the Russian people as they continue to build on their aspirations for a brighter future."

After taking office in January, the new U.S. administration took a sharp break from ex-President Joe Biden's policy on Ukraine and Russia.

U.S. President Donald Trump's team has sought to broker a peace deal between Kyiv and Moscow while being reluctant to commit additional funds or military aid to the besieged country.

"It is our hope that peace will foster more mutually beneficial relations between our countries," Rubio said.

Washington has also signaled an intent to restore ties with Moscow, with both sides discussing venues for possible economic cooperation.

While the Biden administration imposed massive sanctions on Russia and sought to isolate Russian President Vladimir Putin on the international stage, Trump has often boasted about his close ties with the Russian leader and refused to impose additional economic restrictions.

Russia Day, also known as the Day of Adoption of the Declaration of State Sovereignty of the Russian Soviet Federative Socialist Republic, has been celebrated annually on June 12 since 1992.

The day commemorates the declaration of Russia's state sovereignty from the Soviet Union, marking the start of a constitutional reform that eventually led to the breakdown of the USSR.