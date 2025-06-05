Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russian airfields, Russian Air Force, Air Base, Russia, Ukraine, War, United States
Edit post

Reuters: Ukraine struck fewer Russian bombers during Operation Spiderweb than estimated, US officials claim

by Dmytro Basmat June 5, 2025 6:57 AM 3 min read
A screenshot from a video of Operation Spiderweb carried out by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on June 1, 2025. The operation targeted four airfields on Russian territory and reportedly damaged or destroyed more than 40 aircraft. (SBU source)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two U.S. officials told Reuters on June 4 that Ukraine struck as many as 20 Russian military aircraft during Operation Spiderweb, destroying around 10 of them.

The claims stands in contrast with estimates made by Ukraine's security service (SBU) which claimed more than 40 aircraft were hit in the June 1 attack.

A source in the SBU told the Kyiv Independent on June 1 that Ukrainian first-person-view (FPV) drones smuggled deep inside Russian and hidden inside trucks has hit 41 Russian heavy bombers at four airfields across the country.

The attacks rendered a significant number of aircraft irreparable, with others expected to take years to restore. The strikes targeted four key airfields—Olenya, Ivanovo, Dyagilevo, and Belaya—used by Russian strategic aviation involved in bombing Ukrainian cities.

The SBU claimed the operation caused approximately $7 billion in damage and disabled one third of Russia's cruise missile bombers.

The Kyiv Independent cannot independently verify the claims made by Ukrainian or U.S. officials.

The SBU on June 4 released new footage from its Operation Spiderweb, showing targeted strikes on Russian strategic aircraft across multiple airfields. From the footage, it is not immediately clear as to how many aircraft were destroyed.

Kyiv did not inform U.S. President Donald Trump about the operation ahead of its execution, and President Volodymyr Zelensky said on June 4 that Ukraine would not have carried out its drone strikes on Russian strategic bombers if Russia had agreed to a ceasefire.

Trump held an hour and 15 minute phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4, which Trump described as a "good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace."

"President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields," Trump added, without making further comments regarding the "response" and did not say whether the U.S. had urged restraint.

Trump's Special Envoy for Ukraine, Keith Kellogg, warned that the attack could lead to escalations in the full-scale war.

"I'm telling you the risk levels are going way up," Kellogg told Fox News on June 3. "When you attack an opponent's part of their national survival system, which is their nuclear triad, that means your risk level goes up because you don't know what the other side's going to do."

Ukraine's drone strike followed several days of Russian escalation as Moscow launched some of the heaviest aerial attacks in the full-scale war over a span of three nights. Operation Spiderweb targeted some of the very bombers that rained destruction on Ukrainian cities and civilian targets.

Ukraine's Operation Spiderweb. (Nizar al-Rifai/The Kyiv Independent)
Putin ‘will have to respond’ to Ukraine’s attack on Russian bombers, Trump says after call with Kremlin chief
Trump said he spoke to Putin over the phone for an hour and 15 minutes on June 4 and that it was “a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate peace.”
The Kyiv IndependentAbbey Fenbert
Author: Dmytro Basmat

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

5:42 PM
Video

New footage from Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb hitting Russian bombers.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new drone footage from Operation Spiderweb – the remarkable special operation targeting four Russian airbases with low-cost FPV drones. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on June 3 that Russia lost 41 military aircraft as a result of the operation. The estimated damage inflicted upon Russia is estimated to exceed $7 billion.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.