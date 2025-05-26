Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Gift membership Become a member
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Germany, Long-range missiles, Ukraine, Russia, War
Edit post

West no longer imposing range restrictions on arms for Ukraine, Germany's Merz says

by Martin Fornusek May 26, 2025 3:45 PM 2 min read
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz attends a handover ceremony with outgoing German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (not seen) at the Chancellery on May 6, 2025, in Berlin, Germany. (Maja Hitij/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Western partners are not imposing any range restrictions on weapons delivered to Ukraine for use against Russian military targets, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on May 26.

"There are no longer any restrictions on the range of weapons delivered to Ukraine – neither by the U.K., France, nor us. There are no restrictions by the U.S. either," Merz said during a discussion forum organized by the WDR channel.

"This means that Ukraine can now defend itself, for example, by attacking military positions in Russia," the chancellor added. "Until recently, it couldn’t do that, and apart from very few exceptions, it hadn’t done so either."

Ukraine has previously received long-range missiles from the U.S., the U.K., and France — including ATACMS, Storm Shadow, and SCALP — but was initially permitted to deploy them only against Russian military forces in occupied Ukrainian territories.

Only in late 2024, the U.S. Biden administration and other allies eased the restrictions, allowing Ukraine to use long-range missiles against Russian military targets in border regions. U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized ex-President Joe Biden's decision to ease the restrictions as he seeks to negotiate a peace agreement between Kyiv and Moscow.

The German chancellor also stressed that while Ukraine is using its arms to target Russian military infrastructure, Russia continues to attack Ukrainian "cities, kindergartens, hospitals, and care homes."

Before becoming chancellor, Merz signaled he would overturn the ban of his predecessor, Olaf Scholz, on the delivery of Germany's Taurus cruise missiles, capable of striking targets at a distance of 500 kilometers (300 miles). He has not confirmed whether he intends to deliver the missiles since taking office.

Russia launches record 355 drones at Ukraine; 6 killed, 24 injured over past 24 hours
Russia launched its third large-scale aerial and drone assault against Ukraine in three nights, killing at least six people and injuring 24 across multiple oblasts over the past 24 hours, regional authorities reported on May 26.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Martin Fornusek

Independent journalism needs a community —
not a paywall.

We’re working hard to show the world the truth of Russia’s brutal war — and we’re keeping it free for everyone, because reliable information should be available to all.

Our goal: reach 20,000 members to prove independent journalism can survive without paywalls, billionaires, or compromise. Will you help us do it?

Can we reach 20,000 members?

Become a member
visa masterCard americanExpress

Most popular

News Feed

MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.