Republicans press Pentagon chief over Trump’s plan to end Russia's war against Ukraine, Politico reports

by Olena Goncharova June 12, 2025 1:43 AM 2 min read
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (R) looks on as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on April 30, 2025, in Washington. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

At a Senate budget hearing on June 11, Republican senators fiercely criticized U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth over the Trump administration’s effort to end the Ukraine war through negotiations involving Russia.

The session revealed deep divisions within the GOP on U.S. foreign policy, as lawmakers clashed over the administration's strategic direction, Politico reports. Leading the pushback was Sen. Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, one of three Republicans who voted against Hegseth’s confirmation, who warned, "America’s reputation is on the line."

McConnell, now chair of the panel overseeing defense funding, issued some of his strongest public criticism yet, questioning whether the United States would continue defending democratic allies against authoritarian threats.

He contrasted his stance — rooted in a Reagan-era commitment to global leadership — with Hegseth’s "America First" approach favored by many Trump supporters. "We don’t want a headline at the end of this conflict that says Russia wins and America loses," McConnell said.

When asked who the aggressor in the three-year-old war is, Hegseth responded, "Russia is the aggressor." But he avoided directly stating which side the U.S. wants to see win, instead emphasizing that President Trump is committed to achieving peace.

Hegseth shifted blame to the Biden and Obama administrations, arguing that slow responses during their terms allowed Putin to seize Crimea and invade Ukraine. "Vladimir Putin knows that President Trump is strong," he said, suggesting a negotiated peace would bolster America’s global position.

Sen. Lindsey Graham, a prominent Trump ally, questioned whether Putin would stop his territorial ambitions if he gained ground in Ukraine. Joint Chiefs Chair Gen. Dan Caine said he did not believe Putin would stop. Hegseth, however, responded, "It remains to be seen." Graham rebuked that answer, saying, "This is the ‘30s all over. It doesn’t remain to be seen."

Democrats also raised concerns. Sen. Chris Coons of Delaware criticized the administration for omitting Ukraine aid in its 2026 budget request and warned against compromising too much for the sake of peace. "We cannot abandon Ukraine," he said.

Hegseth defended the administration’s strategy, calling a negotiated settlement a show of strength. "The alternative of endless war that is largely funded by the United States and fought by Ukrainians… does not make sense strategically," he said.

