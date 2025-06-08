20,000 people chose to be part of the Kyiv Independent community — thank you.

Renault to begin drone production in Ukraine, media reports

by Olena Goncharova June 9, 2025 1:53 AM 1 min read
The Renault Trucks company logo is at the Venissieux plant in France, on May 22, 2025. (Romain Doucelin/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
French automaker Renault will begin manufacturing drones in Ukraine, France Info reported, marking a significant collaboration between the automotive and defense sectors. Renault will partner with a small French defense company to equip production lines on Ukrainian territory, with the drones expected to serve both Ukrainian and French military forces.

While the French Defense Ministry declined to comment on Renault specifically, Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirmed on June 6 that a major French car manufacturer would join forces with a defense SME to launch drone production in Ukraine. Speaking to Le Monde, Lecornu did not name the automaker, but praised the project as an “unprecedented partnership.”

The production will take place away from front-line areas, although the exact locations were not disclosed. Lecornu emphasized that the assembly would be handled by Ukrainians, citing their strong expertise in drone development and combat deployment strategies.

Lecornu also said there is "no need" to send French citizens to work on the production line, since it will be set up in Ukraine, where Ukrainians "are better than us at designing drones and especially at developing the strategies that accompany them."

This move underscores France’s growing support for Ukraine’s defense industry and comes as Ukraine continues to expand its own drone manufacturing capabilities.

Presidential advisor Oleksandr Kamyshin recently said that Ukrainian producers have the capacity to make over 5 million FPV drones annually.

Drone warfare has become a central component of the ongoing war, with both Ukraine and Russia increasingly relying on unmanned systems for reconnaissance and strikes. Recent long-range Ukrainian drone attacks, including hits on airfields deep inside Russian territory, have demonstrated the strategic value of such technology.

Author: Olena Goncharova

