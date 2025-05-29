Remaining Voice of America employees expected to receive termination notice this week, Politico reports

This audio is created with AI assistance

Approximately 800 remaining full-time Voice of America (VOA) employees are expected to receive a notice of termination this week amid the Trump administration's funding cuts, Politico reported on May 28, citing four VOA employees.

On March 15, Trump administration officials gutted funding for the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM), which oversees VOA.

In an email obtained by the Kyiv Independent in March, employees at VOA were instructed "not to enter USAGM premises" nor "access USAGM systems." Over 1,300 journalists, producers and support staff working at VOA were also placed on administrative leave.

A senior VOA employee told Politico that USAGM-led layoffs would likely affect all staff, effectively shuttering operations. Earlier this month on May 15, about 600 contractors working for VOA received termination notices.

VOA was founded in 1942, broadcasting in almost 50 languages around the world.

Amid attempts by journalists to overturn the decision to gut funding, a U.S. federal judge on April 22 ordered the Trump administration to restore all employees and contractors at VOA, saying the administration's efforts to dismantle the outlet likely violated U.S. law.

Last week, a federal appeals court overturned the decision, deciding that it would not intervene in the Trump administration’s efforts to dismantle the long-standing network.

Trump has long criticized U.S.-funded media organization, criticizing them over their coverage of the U.S. president, and often referring to them as "fake news."

Trump's crackdown against VOA has been celebrated by Russian propagandists, who welcomed the cuts to the network.



















