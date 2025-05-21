Radio Free Europe to receive $6.2 million in 'emergency funding' from EU amid Trump cuts

This audio is created with AI assistance

The European Union is preparing to provide Radio Free Europe with a contract valued at 5.5 million euros ($6.2 million) in "emergency funding" to support the ongoing work of the media organization amid the Trump administration's funding cuts.

The funding, announced by the EU's top diplomat Kaja Kallas, will serve as "short-term, emergency funding designed for the safety net for the independent journalism," Kallas said, and will be administered through the European Endowment for Democracy.

The announcement comes in response to cuts imposed to U.S.-backed media organizations by U.S. President Donald Trump.

On March 15, Trump signed an executive order slashing funding to seven government agencies, including the U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM). The agency soon after issued a notice terminating a congressionally approved grant for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL), freezing around $75 million already allocated for the 2025 fiscal year.

Following Trump's order, EU foreign minister expressed grave concerns about the situation with RFE/RL's funding, with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski confirming that the EU is considering options to help the media after the U.S. funding cutoff.

"We are at the stage of brainstorming, but clearly, these are worthy institutions whose mission should continue," Sikorski added.

Addressing reports that the EU may establish permanent funding for RFE/RL, Kallas said EU country must "come in to find solutions for the long-term financing."

"If we look at the total amount of funding that they have for operating all across the globe, then it is clear that Europe cannot step in with all this funding that is necessary. Our focus should be really to help Radio Free Europe to work and function in those countries that are in our neighbourhood," Kallas told reporters in Brussels. "Like I said, it is the short-term financing."

The media organization, established during the Cold War to challenge Soviet influence, operates as an independent media corporation funded by U.S. congressional appropriations through USAGM.

On May 7, following a legal challenge brought upon by RFE/RL, a U.S. court of appeals ruled on USAGM must release $12 million in funding previously approved by Congress, marking a significant victory for the media organization.

RFE/RL's broadcasts have long been a target of Kremlin ire. The outlet provides critical coverage of authoritarian governments, human rights abuses, and Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine.







