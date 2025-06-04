Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Putin's 'disregard' for troops highlighted as Russian losses approach 1 million, CSIS report shows

by Tim Zadorozhnyy June 4, 2025 4:08 PM 2 min read
Russian military helicopters painted with the letter Z are seen flying behind a cemetery near a military airfield in the Rostov Oblast on July 26, 2022. (Stringer /AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian military casualties in Ukraine are approaching 1 million and are likely to surpass that figure by summer 2025, according to a new report by the U.S.-based Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) published on June 3.

The total number of military casualties on both sides is nearing 1.4 million, including approximately 400,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed or injured.

The think tank estimates that more than 950,000 Russian troops have been killed or wounded since the start of the full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Of those, as many as 250,000 have died on the battlefield — losses CSIS says underscore Russian President Vladimir Putin’s "blatant disregard" for his forces.

Despite its staggering losses, Russia continues to rely on mass wave assaults. According to CSIS, this approach has allowed Russian forces to capture less than 1% of Ukrainian territory since January 2024, often advancing by only 50 meters per day.

The cost in equipment has also been severe. According to the think tank, Russian losses across land, air, and sea domains have vastly outpaced Ukraine’s, with some battlefield loss ratios reaching 5:1.

As of June 4, Ukraine’s General Staff put Russia’s cumulative troop losses at 991,820. While Kyiv does not disclose its own casualty numbers, Ukraine’s Armed Forces report Russian losses on a daily basis.

The full human toll remains difficult to confirm due to the opacity on both sides. CSIS used estimates compiled from U.S. and U.K. defense officials, as well as satellite imagery and battlefield assessments.

Independent Russian outlet Mediazona and the BBC Russian service have confirmed the identities of at least 109,625 Russian troops killed, based on open-source data such as obituaries, local news, and social media posts.

Russia’s monthly recruitment ranges from 30,000 to 40,000 new soldiers, Western intelligence officials told the Wall Street Journal in April. Rather than announce another mass mobilization, the Kremlin has relied heavily on financial incentives, offering lucrative contracts to new recruits.

Russia currently occupies about 20% of Ukraine. Despite repeated attempts to seize additional territory, Russia’s campaign remains mired in high casualties with little strategic gain.

Author: Tim Zadorozhnyy

Latvia joins UN Security Council for first time.

Latvia was elected on June 3 to the UN Security Council for the first time in its history. Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže called it a “historic day" for the Baltic nation, pledging the country’s commitment to upholding the rules-based international order.
