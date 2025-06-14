Putin, Trump hold phone call, discuss Ukraine, Middle East, Russia's Ushakov claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call where the two leaders discussed Ukraine and the Middle East, Putin’s foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov said on June 14.

"Another telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir... Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump," Russian state media reported, citing Ushakov.

The phone call took place on Trump's birthday, as the U.S. president marks the occasion with a military parade in Washington.

The two leaders discussed Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East as Israel and Iran continue to exchange aerial attacks.

"The exchange of opinions naturally focused on the dangerous escalation of the situation in the Middle East," Ushakov said.

The phone call between Trump and Putin lasted 50 minutes, he said.

"Russia expressed its readiness to continue negotiations with the Ukrainians, as agreed, after June 22. Donald Trump took note of this information and once again noted his interest in a speedy end to the Russian-Ukrainian conflict," Ushakov said, according to Russian state media.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks on Ukraine following two rounds of largely inconclusive peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv in Turkey on May 16 and June 2.

Israel and Iran continued to exchange attacks on June 14, more than 24 hours after Israel launched its first strikes on Iran's nuclear sites and military leadership.

Trump has said that the U.S. military is on high alert and watching for any kind of retaliation, adding that the U.S. will respond to defend itself or Israel if Iran strikes back.