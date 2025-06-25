Skip to content
Putin to skip BRICS summit in Brazil due to ICC arrest warrant

by Kateryna Denisova June 25, 2025 8:40 PM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Brazilian President Luis Ignacio Lula De Silva smile during their meeting at the Grand Kremlin Palace in Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2025. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian President Vladimir Putin has decided not to attend the upcoming BRICS summit in Brazil due to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC), Russian president's foreign policy aide Yuriy Ushakov said on June 25.

"This is related to certain difficulties in the context of the ICC’s demands, as you know, and precisely in this context, the Brazilian government was unable to take a clear position that would allow our president to participate in this meeting," Ushakov said.

Brazil is a member of the ICC and a signatory to the Rome Statute, meaning it is obliged to arrest Putin if he enters the country.

The BRICS summit, which is scheduled to take place on July 6–7, will be attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, according to Ushakov. Putin is expected to participate remotely via video.

BRICS, composed of Russia, China, India, Brazil, and other nations, is a group of emerging economies often portrayed as a counterweight to the Western-led world.

The ICC issued a warrant for the Russian leader's arrest in March 2023 over the illegal deportation of Ukrainian children during Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

In November 2024, Putin skipped the G20 summit in Brazil and sent Lavrov instead.

Earlier in June, Moscow said that Putin had received an official invitation to attend the G20 summit in South Africa, another ICC member state. The event is scheduled to take place in Johannesburg from Nov. 22 to 23.

In September 2024, Putin made a rare visit to Mongolia, which is also a signatory of the ICC, prompting criticism over the non-enforcement of the warrant.

‘It’s possible’ — Trump on Putin’s territorial ambitions beyond Ukraine
“I consider him (Russian President Vladimir Putin) a person I think is misguided,” U.S. President Donald Trump said speaking at a NATO press conference in The Hague on June 25.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Denisova
Author: Kateryna Denisova

Most popular

News Feed

5:44 PM
Video

For Putin, war is existential — Estonian foreign minister at NATO summit.

The Kyiv Independent’s Martin Fornusek sits down with Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna on the sidelines of the NATO summit to discuss U.S. President Donald Trump's commitment to the Alliance, how the Israel-Iran escalation affects NATO's focus on Ukraine, and why Europe must take more responsibility for its own defense.
4:49 PM

Zelensky, Trump hold talks on NATO summit sidelines.

"We covered all the truly important issues," President Volodymyr Zelensky said. "We discussed how to achieve a ceasefire and a real peace. We spoke about how to protect our people. We appreciate the attention and the readiness to help bring peace closer."
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.