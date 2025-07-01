Skip to content
Ukraine, Russia, France, Vladimir Putin, Emmanuel Macron, War, Middle East
Edit post

Putin, Macron hold first call since 2022, discuss wars in Ukraine, Middle East

by Kateryna Hodunova July 1, 2025 7:38 PM 1 min read
French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a press conference at the end of the international conference aimed at strengthening Western support for Ukraine, at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris, on February 26, 2024. (Gonzalo Fuentes/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This story is being updated.

French President Emmanuel Macron and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin held a call on July 1 for the first time since 2022, discussing Russia's war against Ukraine and the conflict in the Middle East, the Kremlin's press service reported.

The conversation between the two leaders took place as the Russian army continues to advance along the front line, trying to gain a foothold in Sumy Oblast and enter Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Moscow has repeatedly rejected the U.S.-backed ceasefire proposal, stalling peace talks with Ukraine.

Author: Kateryna Hodunova

