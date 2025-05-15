Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Peace Talks, Ukraine, Russia, Vladimir Putin, Turkey, Russian armed forces, Russian offensive, Volodymyr Zelensky, War
Edit post

Putin extends Russia’s current defense strategy to 2027 amid expected peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey

by Anna Fratsyvir May 15, 2025 4:51 PM 2 min read
Vladimir Putin leaves the scene during the opening ceremony of the last phase of the Moscow-Saint Petersburg motorway on July 16, 2024, in Tver, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

As Ukrainian and Russian delegations are expected to meet in Istanbul for potential ceasefire negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the country's current defense strategy through 2027, Russian state-controlled media reported on May 15.

The extension of the current defense plan, initially set for 2021–2025, was confirmed by the Kremlin, though specific details remain classified.

The original plan was enacted in January 2021, just over a year before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document followed the previous defense plan adopted in November 2015, which was valid through 2020.

The timing of the extension comes just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation landed in Turkey on May 15 ahead of the anticipated Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara before deciding whether to participate in direct negotiations with the Russian side.

Russia has ruled out Putin's personal attendance at the talks. Instead, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Military Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. Neither Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov nor Putin’s senior foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov will take part.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival on May 15, Zelensky said Ukraine's delegation includes Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, senior intelligence chiefs, and military representatives. He said that Moscow appears to have sent a "sham" delegation, adding that "we all know who makes decisions in Russia."

Zelensky has said that any talks must center around an unconditional ceasefire and an all-for-all prisoner exchange. Kyiv and its allies have proposed a 30-day ceasefire beginning May 12, which Russia has not accepted.

‘Slap in the face’ — Estonia blasts Russia’s low-level peace delegation in Istanbul
Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send junior aides for peace talks with Ukraine in Istanbul is like a “slap in the face,” Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said on May 15.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Anna Fratsyvir

Most popular

News Feed

12:12 AM  (Updated: )

Putin won’t attend peace talks in Turkey, Kremlin says.

The Kremlin unveiled its delegation for Ukraine-Russia peace talks in a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin on May 14. Putin was not on the list of delegates, nor were any other top-ranking Russian officials.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.