Putin extends Russia’s current defense strategy to 2027 amid expected peace talks with Ukraine in Turkey

As Ukrainian and Russian delegations are expected to meet in Istanbul for potential ceasefire negotiations, Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended the country's current defense strategy through 2027, Russian state-controlled media reported on May 15.

The extension of the current defense plan, initially set for 2021–2025, was confirmed by the Kremlin, though specific details remain classified.

The original plan was enacted in January 2021, just over a year before Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. The document followed the previous defense plan adopted in November 2015, which was valid through 2020.

The timing of the extension comes just hours after President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation landed in Turkey on May 15 ahead of the anticipated Russia-Ukraine talks in Istanbul. Zelensky met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Ankara before deciding whether to participate in direct negotiations with the Russian side.

Russia has ruled out Putin's personal attendance at the talks. Instead, Kremlin aide Vladimir Medinsky will lead the Russian delegation, which includes Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin, Military Intelligence Director Igor Kostyukov, and Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin. Neither Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov nor Putin’s senior foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov will take part.

Speaking to journalists upon arrival on May 15, Zelensky said Ukraine's delegation includes Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, senior intelligence chiefs, and military representatives. He said that Moscow appears to have sent a "sham" delegation, adding that "we all know who makes decisions in Russia."

Zelensky has said that any talks must center around an unconditional ceasefire and an all-for-all prisoner exchange. Kyiv and its allies have proposed a 30-day ceasefire beginning May 12, which Russia has not accepted.