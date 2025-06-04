Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Putin rejects Zelensky’s call for peace talks, accuses Ukraine of deadly bridge attack in Russia

by Olena Goncharova June 4, 2025 6:01 PM 1 min read
Vladimir Putin at the 4th Congress of Russian Railway Workers, on Dec. 15, 2023 in Moscow, Russia. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on June 4 questioned the value of ongoing peace talks with Ukraine, accusing Kyiv of orchestrating deadly attacks on infrastructure in Russia that killed seven people and injured 115 others.

Two bridges in Russia’s Bryansk and Kursk regions collapsed overnight on May 31 in what Russian authorities have described as terrorist attacks.

Putin blamed Ukraine’s top leadership for the attacks: "The current Kyiv regime does not need peace at all," he said during a televised meeting with senior officials. "What is there to talk about? How can we negotiate with those who rely on terror?"

He added that the attacks showed Kyiv is "degenerating into a terrorist organisation, and its sponsors are becoming accomplices of terrorists."

Putin’s remarks signaled that Russia has no plans to declare an immediate ceasefire or agree to a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky — two key demands put forward by Ukraine during June 2 peace talks.

According to Russian investigators, a bridge in Bryansk region was blown up on Saturday just as a passenger train carrying 388 people passed underneath. A second bridge in Kursk was also reportedly targeted. The explosions occurred just days before Ukraine and Russia met in Turkey on June 2 for the latest round of negotiations.

Bryansk Oblast, located in Russia's far-west, borders Ukraine's Chernihiv and Sumy Oblast, and has been the target of various Ukrainian strikes.

Putin also de-facto rejected the idea of a full ceasefire in Ukraine, arguing that any pause in fighting would allow Kyiv to regroup and rearm with Western weapons.

Ukraine has been calling for an immediate and unconditional 30-day truce, presenting its latest proposal during peace talks in Istanbul on June 2.

"Why reward them by giving them a break from the combat, which will be used to pump the regime with Western arms, to continue their forced mobilization and to prepare different terrorist attacks," Putin said during a televised government meeting.

Author: Olena Goncharova

New footage from Ukraine’s Operation Spiderweb hitting Russian bombers.

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has published new drone footage from Operation Spiderweb – the remarkable special operation targeting four Russian airbases with low-cost FPV drones. The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed on June 3 that Russia lost 41 military aircraft as a result of the operation. The estimated damage inflicted upon Russia is estimated to exceed $7 billion.
