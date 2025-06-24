Skip to content
News Feed, Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, israel, Iran, Russia, United States
Trump says Putin called him to offer help with Iran

by Kateryna Hodunova June 24, 2025 5:06 PM 2 min read
President Donald Trump speaks at an event unveiling plans to host the 2027 NFL Draft in the Oval Office of the White House on May 5, 2025, in Washington, DC. (Annabelle Gordon for the Washington Post via Getty Images)
U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 24 that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin had called him and offered to help resolve the conflict between Iran and Israel, Fox News reported.

"As you know, Vladimir called me up. He said, can I help you with Iran? I said, 'no, I don't need help with Iran. I need help with you.' And I hope we're going to be getting a deal done with Russia, which is a shame. Six thousand soldiers died last week," Trump told journalists while heading to a NATO summit.

Trump's remarks come as The Hague hosts the NATO summit on June 24-25, at which the American leader is expected to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Trump added he would like "to see a deal with Russia," which recently launched a new summer offensive against Ukraine, disregarding calls by Kyiv and its Western partners for an unconditional ceasefire.

The U.S. president did not provide further details on a potential deal with Russia.

Russia has deepened military and political ties with Tehran since and Iran has supplied Moscow with thousands of Shahed-type attack drones used in routine strikes on Ukrainian cities, as well as short-range ballistic missiles.

Russia and Iran have cooperated to develop their own nuclear programs as both countries face Western sanctions. Russia supplied Iran with the Middle East's first nuclear power plant despite objections from the West.

Tensions between Iran and Israel had already been rising after Iran launched missile strikes on Tel Aviv and other Israeli cities on June 13, killing multiple civilians, including five Ukrainian nationals. The attack came in retaliation for Israeli military action.

Following several days of escalating conflict, Trump announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran, but it was violated within hours of the American president's statement.

‘Dead and wounded everywhere’ — at least 160 casualties as Russia strikes Dnipro with ballistic missiles, hits civilian train
Russia launched a deadly missile attack on the Ukrainian city of Dnipro on June 24, striking civilian infrastructure and a passenger train, local officials reported.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Most popular

News Feed

1:29 PM

Zelensky arrives at NATO summit in The Hague as Netherlands pledges new aid.

Welcoming Zelensky at the Catshuis official residence, Schoof presented a new military aid package for Ukraine, including 100 drone radar systems, front-line vehicles for evacuating the wounded, and 80 million euros (over $90 million) for the drone initiative. The Netherlands will also start producing drones for Ukraine, according to Ukrainian specifications.
7:55 AM

Russian strikes kill 4, injure 5 in Kherson Oblast.

Russian drone and artillery strikes on Kherson Oblast killed four people and injured five others between June 23-24, local officials said. Twenty-nine settlements, including the city of Kherson, were hit.
