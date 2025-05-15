Stand behind Ukrainian independent journalism when it’s needed most. Help us reach 20,000 members.

Putin appoints Russian Ground Forces Commander Saliukov to Security Council role

by Anna Fratsyvir May 15, 2025 9:41 PM 1 min read
Russian army tank drive through the city during a rehearsal for the Victory Day parade on May 3, 2025 in Moscow, Russia (ALEXANDER NEMENOV/AFP via Getty Images)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed General Oleg Saliukov, the commander of the Russian Ground Forces, as deputy secretary of the Security Council, Russian state-controlled media reported on May 15.

It remains unclear who will replace Saliukov as commander of the Ground Forces.

The appointment comes amid media reports claiming that Russia is preparing a major offensive in Ukraine despite the ongoing peace efforts led by the United States.

Saliukov, who turns 70 on May 21, had led Russia’s Ground Forces and the Moscow Garrison since 2014, according to Radio Liberty.

Known for overseeing annual Victory Day parades on Red Square from 2014 through 2025, he is currently under Western sanctions for his role in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

His retirement from active military service had been expected this month under Russian law, which mandates retirement at age 70 unless a special exemption is granted.

Sergei Shoigu, Russia’s former defense minister, has headed the Security Council since May 2024 and now has several deputies, including Saliukov.

