Pro-Ukrainian partisans destroy car used by Russian drone operators in occupied Melitopol, Atesh claims

by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn June 10, 2025 6:14 AM 1 min read
A car allegedly used by Russian drone operators in occupied Melitopol burning in a partisan act of sabotage
A military vehicle allegedly used by Russian drone operators in occupied Melitopol burning on June 10, 2025. (Atesh / Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

A car used by drone operators in the Russian 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was destroyed by the Atesh partisan group in occupied Melitopol overnight on June 10, the group claimed.

The Atesh group says they destroyed a military vehicle which contained a "mobile electronic warfare system," claiming they temporarily "paralyzed" the work of the Russian unit.

"The resistance in southern Ukraine is alive and we are increasing the pressure every day," the Atesh group said in a post to Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russia conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa. One was killed, and seven were injured in both cities.

In Odesa, a medical facility and maternity hospital were damaged in the Russian attack.

"An incendiary mixture was used, which engulfed the car in a matter of seconds and completely destroyed it," Atesh said.

The group claims they destroyed the car while it was left unguarded after studying the location and habits of the Russian crew.

"This vehicle was used for covert movement and tactical missions in the south of Ukraine. Now the enemy is left without critical transport," the Atesh group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh partisan group regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories.

Ukraine begins new major prisoner exchange with Russia
Among those freed are defenders of Mariupol who had spent more than three years in captivity.
The Kyiv IndependentAnna Fratsyvir
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
News Editor
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.Read more

