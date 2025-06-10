Pro-Ukrainian partisans destroy car used by Russian drone operators in occupied Melitopol, Atesh claims

This audio is created with AI assistance

A car used by drone operators in the Russian 64th Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade was destroyed by the Atesh partisan group in occupied Melitopol overnight on June 10, the group claimed.

The Atesh group says they destroyed a military vehicle which contained a "mobile electronic warfare system," claiming they temporarily "paralyzed" the work of the Russian unit.

"The resistance in southern Ukraine is alive and we are increasing the pressure every day," the Atesh group said in a post to Telegram.

Meanwhile, Russia conducted a large-scale missile and drone attack on Kyiv and Odesa. One was killed, and seven were injured in both cities.

In Odesa, a medical facility and maternity hospital were damaged in the Russian attack.

"An incendiary mixture was used, which engulfed the car in a matter of seconds and completely destroyed it," Atesh said.

The group claims they destroyed the car while it was left unguarded after studying the location and habits of the Russian crew.

"This vehicle was used for covert movement and tactical missions in the south of Ukraine. Now the enemy is left without critical transport," the Atesh group said.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the group's claims.

The Atesh partisan group regularly conducts sabotage attacks in Russia and Ukraine's Russian-occupied territories.